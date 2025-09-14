Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 14-20, 2025: Accolades at work soon

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, gentle progress and steady comfort in life Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You move slowly but surely, finding peace in routines; opportunities arise at work and relationships deepen when you listen and act with thoughtfulness this week.

This week favors steady action and reliable plans. Rest well and speak kindly with loved ones. Practical ideas at work gain quiet support. Avoid sudden changes and large risks. Save small amounts daily. Trust simple traditions and careful choices for calm forward movement this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Kindness and patience shape your love life now. If single, friendly gatherings or family functions may introduce respectful, like-minded people; approach conversations with sincere curiosity. Couples will benefit from shared chores and small rituals that show care. Avoid stubborn insistence in arguments; listen more than speak. Honor family values and traditions—offer a respectful gesture or help to elders. These thoughtful acts restore warmth and trust, making relationship bonds steady, calm, and more understanding this week today.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

At work, your steady focus gains recognition. Tackle tasks with slow precision and finish important items before offering new ideas. Collaborate with trusted teammates and accept constructive feedback without taking it personally. Do not rush negotiations; read all documents carefully. Managers may ask for realistic timelines—respond honestly. Consider refining existing skills through short courses or guided practice. Maintain polite communication and honor commitments to build long-term respect, and reliable career progress with patience.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, Taurus benefits from careful planning and small, steady savings. Review monthly bills and pause non-essential spending this week. A modest windfall or rebate could arrive—place it in savings or an emergency fund. Avoid risky investments or lending large sums to acquaintances. Discuss budgeting ideas with a trusted family member. Keep receipts and track small purchases to see patterns. Patient planning and practical restraint will build a comfortable cushion and reduce money stress soon.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Taurus health gains from steady habits and gentle movement. Begin mornings with stretching or a short walk to stimulate circulation. Choose wholesome vegetarian meals with fresh vegetables, grains, and fruits; avoid heavy fried items and late-night snacking. Drink water regularly and rest when tired. Practice simple breathing or prayer to calm the mind and lower stress. If chronic discomfort appears, consult a trusted doctor and follow practical advice for relief and recovery gracefully this week.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)