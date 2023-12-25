Aries: Love could be pushed to a back burner this week as your home and family will most likely demand your attention. Prioritise familial bonds and celebrations. An unexpected emotional surprise could occur in a chance encounter, among others. Keep yourself open to linkages in unforeseen places. You may not necessarily experience love from the frontline, but that might happen from social affairs and even when visiting with your parents. Weekly Love Horoscope for December 25-31, 2023

Taurus: Empathy and understanding will be crucial in your relationship this week. Ensure that you act sensitively and show sympathy to your loved one. Forget about yourself and go to their aid. You will further cement your relationship by showing patience and love towards your loved one. If single, let your heart flow. A fascinating character may come into your space. Be open about what you say and make sure you mean it, as people can see through you.

Gemini: This week builds closer relationships for those in love. Intimacy will be rekindled while you remain together, experiencing new moments of mutual understanding. Be romantic, water the love. Honest communication will lead to honest and emotional discussions. Revive the spark that initially united you by surprising your partner with small, thoughtful gestures. Be spontaneous and enjoy the new things you can experience together.

Cancer: Singles can be drawn magnetically toward a potential partner this week. This only fuels your desire for an enduring attachment to those who think alike. Be open to social events and allow your authentic self to emerge. You may meet someone special and strike up a promising relationship. If committed, this deepens your expectations about the future together as they become intense. Discuss your common dream with each other and show you are serious.

Leo: Love, this week is all about spontaneity. Do not overthink possible linkages; get involved in experiences. Despite what the first impressions may not look like, discover new encounters. Trust in your intuition and see where it takes you, for pleasurable surprises could await you. Committed couples, remember, perfection is a mirage in relationships. Rather than obsessing over perfect choices, cultivate your relationship. Love it for all its imperfections and complexities.

Virgo: It’s time to accept yourself as you are this week. You are endowed with much power within you to draw love quickly. Be confident! This is your magic. Be yourself. Get involved in things that make you passionate. You might just find a person you vibrate with. Committed couples, emphasize the strength of your relationship this week. It can encourage, sustain and bring you even closer to each other.

Libra: The stars implore couples to look at each other's past lives. Sensitively and generously walk through the family history. It’s worth taking your time to get a feel of their way so your love will strengthen and help you become more sympathetic. Some feelings may come unexpectedly in a midweek conversation, but this strengthens the bonds that link two individuals together. Exploit this time to reinforce trust.

Scorpio: The zodiac energies will shine on your love this week. Embracing spontaneity will make sparks fly. Say no to shyness. Meet new people and create new contacts. Do things that make you happy, and you will meet like-minded people interested in your life. If committed, savour your time together and take time to discover adventures. Your partner will find your dedication admirable and supportive.

Sagittarius: Differing opinions may cause minor turbulences in the existing relationships, while tempers may flare. Take time on matters that do not need conflict. Misunderstandings are just momentary. Therefore, concentrate on the stronger bond you share. Remember that your bond is far more potent than any temporary misunderstanding. For singles, while stars support spontaneous bonds, watch out for the possibility of minor arguments with friends.

Capricorn: Singles, dare to be uninhibited in your love life. Such encounters could be the starting point for a promising relationship. Be open to surprises, as they may lead to the unexpected entrance of an intriguing person into your world. However, exercise discernment even when being excited. Committed souls, review your common objectives and celebrate what brought you together. A bit of patience can do wonders in easing out rough spots.

Aquarius: Singles this week may find themselves reminiscing about the old days and a little anxious about ex-partners. Use closure to create a new beginning by reflecting on what has happened. You have the charisma that makes people come towards you, and you should be open to unexpected connections. If committed, relating to old memories may strengthen your relationship. Connect with your emotions and embrace vulnerability.

Pisces: Singles may feel the ups and downs in the coming week. However, do not rush, as unscheduled complications could spoil your date. Take a pause and reflect on yourself before making any hasty decisions. However, this chaos can lead to great alliances. Have an open but guarded heart. Indulge in what is pleasant and foster relationships. If committed, show empathy and stop to assume. Do something that will make you closer.

