Weekly Panchang for July 18-24, 2025: Sawan Shivratri, Mercury Retrograde, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week’s Panchanga emphasises power and sacred observances. Mercury begins its retrograde phase, prompting introspection in communication. A spiritually intense Vyatipata Yoga combines the energies of the Sun and Moon, advocating caution and devotion. Surya moves into Pushya nakshatra, enhancing emotional clarity, while Shukra enters Mrigashira Nakshatra, sparking artistic inspiration. Ketu and Mangal in the Leo sign ignite passion and transformation. The week concludes with Hariyali Amavasya, Darsha Amavasya, and Shravana Amavasya, ideal for offerings to ancestors and nurturing inner consciousness—a time for both caution and spiritual awakening. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for purchasing a property or a vehicle, making it an ideal time for achieving significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get Weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 24, Thursday (05:38 AM to 04:43 PM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 24, Thursday (05:38 AM to 04:43 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on July 21, Monday (05:36 AM to 09:38 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury becomes retrograde on July 18, 2025 (Friday) at 10:13 AM

Mercury and Venus are at a deep semi-sextile position on July 18, 2025 (Friday) at 07:04 PM

Sun and Moon Vyatipata Yoga on July 19, 2025 (Saturday) at 02:15 PM

Sun enters Pushya Nakshatra on July 20, 2025 (Sunday) at 05:30 AM

Venus enters Mrigashira Nakshatra on July 20, 2025 (Sunday) at 01:02 PM

Ketu enters Purva Phalguni Nakshatra on July 20, 2025 (Sunday) at 02:10 PM

Mars enters Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra on July 23, 2025 (Wednesday) at 08:50 AM

Venus and Mars are in a deep square position on July 23, 2025 (Wednesday) at 01:49 PM

Sun and Saturn at a deep trine angle on July 24, 2025 (Thursday) at 04:51 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Masik Karthigai (July 20, 2025, Sunday): Masik Karthigai is a monthly South Indian festival dedicated to Lord Murugan. Celebrated on the Krittika nakshatra day, devotees light rows of oil lamps in temples and homes. It symbolises the victory of light over darkness, and participating is believed to purify the mind and bring divine protection and blessings.

Second Shravan Somwar Vrat (July 21, 2025, Monday): The second Shravan Somwar Vrat is observed with devotion to Lord Shiva. Devotees fast, chant mantras, and perform Abhishek with water, milk, and bilva leaves. Observing this vrat is believed to remove obstacles, fulfil desires, and invite spiritual growth through a deep connection with the compassionate and powerful deity, Lord Shiva.

Rohini Vrat (July 21, 2025, Monday): Rohini Vrat is a significant Jain observance held on the Rohini nakshatra. Jain women observe this vrat with fasting and prayer for peace, prosperity, and family well-being. It is considered spiritually beneficial, as it enhances discipline, detachment, and inner purity, and is followed with great devotion and mindfulness in the Jain community.

Kamika Ekadashi (July 21, 2025, Monday): Kamika Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and observed on the eleventh lunar day of Krishna Paksha in Shravana. Devotees fast, chant Vishnu's names, and read scriptures. It is believed that observing this vrat destroys sins, grants spiritual merit, and brings peace and prosperity through divine grace and devotion.

Second Mangala Gauri Vrat (July 22, 2025, Tuesday): The second Mangala Gauri Vrat is performed by married women to pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. Special pujas to Goddess Gauri include lighting 16 lamps and offering sweets. The vrat reflects feminine strength, love, and dedication, enhancing harmony and blessings in married life.

Bhauma Pradosh Vrat (July 22, 2025, Tuesday): Bhauma Pradosh Vrat, observed on a Tuesday, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Fasting during the twilight period and worshipping Shiva brings health, protection, and spiritual upliftment. This Pradosh is especially potent due to Mars' influence, making it ideal for enhancing strength, courage, and alleviating suffering from karmic burdens.

Sawan Shivaratri (July 23, 2025, Wednesday): Sawan Shivaratri is a highly revered night of worship for Lord Shiva during the holy month of Shravana. Devotees observe fasts, offer bilva leaves and chant Shiva mantras. It is believed that worship on this night fulfils deep desires, grants spiritual upliftment, and brings divine grace and transformation.

Masik Shivaratri (July 23, 2025, Wednesday): Masik Shivaratri is the monthly observance of Lord Shiva's divine night, falling on Krishna Chaturdashi. Devotees fast, visit temples, and perform night-long vigils. This sacred observance is believed to remove negativities, promote inner peace, and strengthen one's bond with the Supreme through prayer, meditation, and chanting of Shiva's names.

Hariyali Amavasya (July 24, 2025, Thursday): Hariyali Amavasya marks the onset of greenery and monsoon blessings, especially in North India. Devotees plant trees, perform rituals for ancestors, and worship Lord Shiva. The day celebrates fertility, nature, and spiritual regeneration, promoting harmony with nature and gratitude for the Earth's rejuvenating power.

Aadi Amavasai (July 24, 2025, Thursday): Aadi Amavasai, observed in Tamil Nadu, is a powerful day for ancestral worship. Families perform Tarpanam and rituals along riverbanks to honour their forefathers. It's believed to bring peace to ancestral souls and remove family obstacles, fostering gratitude, continuity, and blessings through sincere prayers and ritual offerings.

Darsha Amavasya (July 24, 2025, Thursday): Darsha Amavasya is the new moon night of spiritual significance. It is ideal for introspection, fasting, and honouring ancestors. Devotees offer prayers, perform Shraddha, and seek blessings for peace and prosperity. The dark lunar phase symbolises letting go of past burdens and invoking fresh spiritual energy.

Anvadhan (July 24, 2025, Thursday): Anvadhan is a preparatory Vedic ritual conducted before the monthly Agnihotra on Purnima or Amavasya. Devotees maintain sacred fire and observe dietary and ritual purity. It reinforces discipline, continuity of Vedic practices, and alignment with cosmic cycles, ensuring a spiritually conducive environment for upcoming fire offerings.

Shravana Amavasya (July 24, 2025, Thursday): Shravana Amavasya is the no-moon day of the Shravana month, significant for ancestral rituals and spiritual cleansing. Devotees perform Tarpan, fast, and engage in charity. It is believed that honouring ancestors on this day brings peace to their souls and invites blessings for the entire family.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 18: 10:44 AM to 12:27 PM

10:44 AM to 12:27 PM July 19: 09:01 AM to 10:44 AM

09:01 AM to 10:44 AM July 20: 05:36 PM to 07:19 PM

05:36 PM to 07:19 PM July 21: 07:19 AM to 09:02 AM

07:19 AM to 09:02 AM July 22: 03:53 PM to 05:35 PM

03:53 PM to 05:35 PM July 23: 12:27 PM to 02:10 PM

12:27 PM to 02:10 PM July 24: 02:10 PM to 03:52 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

