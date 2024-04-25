Weekly Panchang from April 26-May 2, 2024: Jupiter’s Transit in Taurus, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week's Panchanga offers valuable insights for planning important activities. This week, the all0important transit of Jupiter will take place in the sign of Taurus signifying a time for growth and abundance. Additionally, there are auspicious muhuratas (auspicious timings) specifically suited for property and vehicle purchases, empowering you to make wise decisions during these significant investments. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on April 26, Friday (05:45 AM to 03:40 AM, Apr 27).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on April 26, Friday (05:45 AM to 03:40 AM, Apr 27). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on April 26, Friday (07:45 AM to 03:40 AM, Apr 27) and on May 1, Wednesday (05:45 AM to 04:01 AM, May 02).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Bharani Nakshatra on April 27 (Saturday) at 01:08 PM

Mars enters Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra on April 27 (Saturday) at 04:24 PM

Venus and Mars placed a deep 30-degree angle on April 27 (Saturday) at 06:01 PM

Jupiter enters Taurus sign on May 1 (Wednesday) at 01:50 PM

Pluto (Yam) becomes Retrograde on May 2 (Thursday) at 09:49 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi (April 27, Saturday): It is a significant festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deity of wisdom, success, and prosperity. Lord Ganesha, also known as Vigneshwara (remover of obstacles), is especially worshipped on this day to seek his blessings for a smooth and successful life journey.

It is a significant festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deity of wisdom, success, and prosperity. Lord Ganesha, also known as Vigneshwara (remover of obstacles), is especially worshipped on this day to seek his blessings for a smooth and successful life journey. Kalashtami (May 1, Wednesday): Kalashtami, celebrated every month on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami, is a significant day for devotees seeking blessings from Lord Bhairava, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 26: 10:40 AM to 12:19 PM

April 27: 09:01 AM to 10:40 AM

09:01 AM to 10:40 AM April 28: 05:16 PM to 06:55 PM

05:16 PM to 06:55 PM April 29: 07:21 AM to 09:00 AM

07:21 AM to 09:00 AM April 30: 03:37 PM to 05:17 PM

03:37 PM to 05:17 PM May 01: 12:18 PM to 01:58 PM

12:18 PM to 01:58 PM May 02: 01:58 PM to 03:38 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779