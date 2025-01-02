Weekly Panchang from January 3-9, 2024: Mercury Transit in Sagittarius, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week’s Panchanga brings significant zodiac events and auspicious festivals. The highlight of the week is Mercury's transit into Sagittarius, which will likely enhance communication, clarity, and expansion of ideas. A deep sextile between the Sun and Saturn this week will provide stability and discipline, supporting efforts that require patience and persistence. This alignment is ideal for making steady progress in your career and personal initiatives, helping you achieve long-term goals through hard work and determination. On the spiritual front, this week marks the celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi, an auspicious day for initiating new projects and seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles. Additionally, Masik Durgashtami and Masik Karthigai will be observed, offering opportunities for devotion, prayer, and connection with divine energies. There are auspicious muhurats for selling and purchasing property and vehicles this week. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on January 6, Monday (07:06 PM to 07:15 AM, Jan 07).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Jupiter at a deep angle of 150 degrees on January 3 (Friday) at 08:45 AM

Venus transits Shatabhisha Nakshatra on January 4 (Saturday) at 04:47 AM

Venus and Mars at a deep angle of 150 degrees on January 4 (Saturday) at 05:08 AM

Mercury transits Sagittarius on January 4 (Saturday) at 12:11 PM

Sun and Saturn at a deep Sextile on January 5 (Sunday) at 04:03 AM

Ketu transits Uttar Ashadha Pada on January 6 (Monday) at 12:35 PM

Mercury and Mars at a deep angle of 150 degrees on January 8 (Wednesday) at 05:55 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Vinayaka Chaturthi (January 3, Friday): In the Hindu month of Pausha, Shukla Chaturthi is observed as Vinayaka Chaturthi in honour of Lord Ganesha. People go there to seek blessings for knowledge, luck, and protection against hindrances. Modaks are offered to the deity for prosperity, and durva grass is offered to get blessings of intelligence and whatever one desires.

In the Hindu month of Pausha, Shukla Chaturthi is observed as Vinayaka Chaturthi in honour of Lord Ganesha. People go there to seek blessings for knowledge, luck, and protection against hindrances. Modaks are offered to the deity for prosperity, and durva grass is offered to get blessings of intelligence and whatever one desires. Skanda Sashti (January 5, Sunday): Pausha Shukla Shashthi is called Skanda Sashti, the festival dedicated to Lord Murugan. People keep fasts and recite mantras to receive power, valour and shield against foes. This day, it is believed that praying overcomes negative energy and improves spiritual, relational, and material aspects.

Pausha Shukla Shashthi is called Skanda Sashti, the festival dedicated to Lord Murugan. People keep fasts and recite mantras to receive power, valour and shield against foes. This day, it is believed that praying overcomes negative energy and improves spiritual, relational, and material aspects. Banada Ashtami (January 7, Tuesday): In the Bengali calendar, in the month of Pausha, Shukla Ashtami is celebrated as Banada Ashtami in honour of Goddess Durga. People go to her for protection and blessings by fasting and reciting mantras. It is expected that worship on this day will protect the family against evil, promote the family's welfare, and give the family strength to endure life's difficulties.

In the Bengali calendar, in the month of Pausha, Shukla Ashtami is celebrated as Banada Ashtami in honour of Goddess Durga. People go to her for protection and blessings by fasting and reciting mantras. It is expected that worship on this day will protect the family against evil, promote the family's welfare, and give the family strength to endure life's difficulties. Masik Durgashtami (January 7, Tuesday): Pausha, Shukla Ashtami is also known as Durgashtami, which is the monthly fasting dedicated to Goddess Durga. Worshippers go there to pray to be blessed with power and protection. People have faith that fasting and praying with full dedication provide them with harmony, wealth, and protection against evil.

Pausha, Shukla Ashtami is also known as Durgashtami, which is the monthly fasting dedicated to Goddess Durga. Worshippers go there to pray to be blessed with power and protection. People have faith that fasting and praying with full dedication provide them with harmony, wealth, and protection against evil. Masik Karthigai (January 9, Thursday): According to the Solar calendar, the Masik Karthigai is observed by lighting lamps to Lord Shiva. People wish for peace, knowledge and non-illuminating darkness. Turning on lamps is associated with eliminating the negative aspects of life and bringing in light, strength, and spiritual power.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

January 03: 11:08 AM to 12:26 PM

11:08 AM to 12:26 PM January 04: 09:50 AM to 11:08 AM

09:50 AM to 11:08 AM January 05: 04:21 PM to 05:39 PM

04:21 PM to 05:39 PM January 06: 08:33 AM to 09:51 AM

08:33 AM to 09:51 AM January 07: 03:04 PM to 04:22 PM

03:04 PM to 04:22 PM January 08: 12:28 PM to 01:46 PM

12:28 PM to 01:46 PM January 09: 01:47 PM to 03:05 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

