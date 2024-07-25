Weekly Panchang from July 26 – August 1, 2024: Venus Transit Leo, Shravan Somwar, Auspicious Muhuratas

This is an eventful week. The second week of Shravan, a month of devotion and spirituality, will bring a confluence of celestial events and auspicious observances. Second Shravan Somwar Vrat, dedicated to Lord Shiva, and Second Mangala Gauri Vrat, honouring Goddess Parvati, will be observed with utmost devotion. Additionally, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will transit into Leo, influencing relationships and artistic endeavours. This week also presents auspicious muhurats for the purchase of land and vehicles. These celestial alignments offer devotees and enthusiasts a unique opportunity to seek blessings, make significant purchases, and embark on new beginnings. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 26, Friday (02:30 PM to 05:40 AM, Jul 27) and August 1, Thursday (05:43 AM to 10:24 AM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 26, Friday (02:30 PM to 05:40 AM, Jul 27) and August 1, Thursday (05:43 AM to 10:24 AM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on July 26, Friday (02:30 PM to 11:30 PM) and July 31, Wednesday (05:42 AM to 03:55 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Mars in a semi-sextile (at a 60-degree angle) on July 26 (Friday) at 07:56 AM

Mars enters Rohini Nakshatra on July 27 (Saturday) at 04:52 AM

Venus and Saturn at a 150-degree angle on July 27 (Saturday) at 05:35 AM

Jupiter transits Rohini Pada on July 31 (Wednesday) at 03:37 AM

Venus transits Leo sign on July 31 (Wednesday) at 02:40 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kalashtami (July 27, Saturday): Kalashtami is considered a propitious day for worshipping Lord Bhairav. It is a great day for purging and invoking God's blessings.

Second Shravan Somwar Vrat (July 29, Monday): The second Shravan Somwar Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is auspicious to observe a fast and perform rituals on this Monday. Believers recite the hymns, pray and bow before the deity to seek blessings for a prosperous life.

Second Mangala Gauri Vrat (July 30, Tuesday): The Second Mangala Gauri Vrat is on 30th July 2024, also known as the vrat of Goddess Parvati. The married women fast to seek blessings for a happy and prosperous married life. They dance, pray and sing hymns or mantras for the simple reason of protecting and prolonging the lives of their husbands.

Rohini Vrat (July 31, Wednesday): Rohini Vrat is a popular festival for women that is celebrated to please Goddess Rohini. This fast generates peace, prosperity, and happiness. People do not eat until the Rohini Nakshatra is over, and they offer prayers and perform various rituals for the welfare of their families and to achieve spiritual status.

Kamika Ekadashi (July 31, Wednesday): Kamika Ekadashi fasting is one of the most auspicious days for devotees of Lord Vishnu. Fasting, offering prayers, and performing rituals on this holy day are believed to wash away all sins and bestow blessings of gods. It is a time when people pray, worship and look for a way to live a righteous life.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 26: 10:45 AM to 12:27 PM

July 27: 09:04 AM to 10:46 AM

09:04 AM to 10:46 AM July 28: 05:33 PM to 07:14 PM

05:33 PM to 07:14 PM July 29: 07:23 AM to 09:04 AM

07:23 AM to 09:04 AM July 30: 03:50 PM to 05:32 PM

July 31: 12:27 PM to 02:09 PM

August 01: 02:08 PM to 03:50 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779