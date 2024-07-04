Weekly Panchang from July 5-11, 2024: Venus Transit Cancer, Darsha Amavasya, and Auspicious Muhuratas

This week brings some important planetary movements that could impact our lives. Venus, the planet of love and harmony, is transitioning into Cancer, which could bring emotional shifts and a focus on family relationships. Mars and Saturn are forming a sextile, suggesting an opportunity for disciplined action and overcoming obstacles. We also have Darsha Amavasya, a new moon phase associated with new beginnings. This week, we also have auspicious muhurat for major decisions like marriage, property purchases, or vehicle acquisitions. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on July 9, Tuesday (02:28 PM to 06:56 PM) and July 11, Thursday (01:04 PM to 04:09 AM, Jul 12).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 5, Friday (04:06 AM to 05:29 AM, Jul 06) and July 11, Thursday (05:31 AM to 01:04 PM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on July 5, Friday (04:06 AM to 05:29 AM, Jul 06) and July 11, Thursday (05:31 AM to 01:04 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on July 8, Monday (05:30 AM to 06:03 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Punarvasu Nakshatra on July 5 (Friday) at 11:50 PM

Mars-Saturn sextile on July 6 (Saturday) at 12:29 AM

Venus transit Cancer sign on July 7 (Sunday) at 04:39 AM

Mars transit in Krittika Nakshatra on July 8 (Monday) at 02:11 AM

Rahu transits Uttara Bhadrapada Pada on July 8 (Monday) at 04:12 AM

Ketu transits Hasta Pada on July 8 (Monday) at 04:12 AM

Mercury enters Ashlesha Nakshatra on July 9 (Tuesday) at 12:29 PM

Venus enters Pushya Nakshatra on July 9 (Tuesday) at 09:44 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Darsha Amavasya (July 5, Friday): It is a good day to engage in cults and other offerings to ancestors to evoke spiritual growth and development. With new beginnings, it is a perfect idea for performing spiritual practices.

Ashadha Navratri (July 6, Saturday): Guise Navratri or Ashadha Navratri is another popular form of Navratri that falls in the Ashadha months of the calendar. The devotees perform puja to Goddess Durga in nine manifestations to attain power and safety. It carries immense importance in Northern India.

Jagannath Rathyatra (July 7, Sunday): This is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashvin in Puri, Odisha, when the deities of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra are taken out in huge chariots.

Skanda Sashti (July 11, Thursday): It is a festival devoted to Lord Murugan, which is a revered festival, especially in Tamil Nadu. It symbolises the triumph of Murugan over the demon Surapadman. Lively processions are done to seek courage, wealth, and spiritual progress.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 05: 10:41 AM to 12:26 PM

July 06: 08:57 AM to 10:42 AM

08:57 AM to 10:42 AM July 07: 05:39 PM to 07:23 PM

05:39 PM to 07:23 PM July 08: 07:14 AM to 08:58 AM

07:14 AM to 08:58 AM July 09: 03:54 PM to 05:38 PM

July 10: 12:26 PM to 02:10 PM

July 11: 02:10 PM to 03:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

