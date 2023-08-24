Weekly Panchanga from August 25-31, 2023: Rakshabandhan, Onam, Auspicious Muhurtas

This week, we have some exciting celebrations coming up. First, there's Rakshabandhan, a day when brothers and sisters show their love for each other by tying colourful threads called "rakhi." Then, there's Onam, a joyful harvest festival celebrated in Kerala, India, with colourful decorations and delicious feasts. Lastly, we have Savan Purnima, a day when people celebrate the full moon by offering prayers and sometimes fasting. Talking of muhurta, auspicious timings are available for the purchase and sale of property and vehicle. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on August 25 (05:55 AM to 09:14 AM) and August 31 (05:45 PM to 03:18 AM, Sep 01)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on August 30 (10:58 AM to 05:58 AM, Aug 31) and August 31 (05:58 AM to 05:45 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Saturn at a deep angle of 180-degree on August 27, Sunday, 1:55 PM

Mercury enters Poorva Phalguni nakshatra on August 28, Monday, at 1:43 PM

Rahu transits Ashwini Pada on August 28, Monday, at 3:53 PM

Sun enters Poorva Phalguni nakshatra on August 31, Thursday, at 9:44 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi (Sunday, August 27): It is a Hindu festival that falls on the eleventh day of the waxing moon in the month of Shravana. It is a day of fasting, prayer, and meditation. The festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is believed to grant the boon of a son to childless couples.

It is a Hindu festival that falls on the eleventh day of the waxing moon in the month of Shravana. It is a day of fasting, prayer, and meditation. The festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is believed to grant the boon of a son to childless couples. Damodara Dwadashi (Monday, August 28): It is a Hindu festival celebrated on the twelfth day of the waxing moon in the month of Shravana. It is a day dedicated to Lord Krishna and his mother, Yashoda. On this day, devotees fast and pray to Lord Krishna for his blessings. They also offer milk, sweets, and fruits to Lord Krishna.

It is a Hindu festival celebrated on the twelfth day of the waxing moon in the month of Shravana. It is a day dedicated to Lord Krishna and his mother, Yashoda. On this day, devotees fast and pray to Lord Krishna for his blessings. They also offer milk, sweets, and fruits to Lord Krishna. Rigveda Upakarma (Tuesday, August 29): It is a Vedic ritual performed by the Brahmins to express gratitude to the rishis who gave them knowledge of the Vedas and Vedic Mantras. The ritual also involves changing the sacred thread (janeu) worn by the Brahmins.

It is a Vedic ritual performed by the Brahmins to express gratitude to the rishis who gave them knowledge of the Vedas and Vedic Mantras. The ritual also involves changing the sacred thread (janeu) worn by the Brahmins. Onam (Tuesday, August 29): It is a 10-day festival that begins on Atham and culminates on Thiruvonam. The festival is celebrated by the people of Kerala, India, and is a time for feasting, dancing, and cultural events. Onam is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate the harvest season.

It is a 10-day festival that begins on Atham and culminates on Thiruvonam. The festival is celebrated by the people of Kerala, India, and is a time for feasting, dancing, and cultural events. Onam is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate the harvest season. Rakshabandhan (Wednesday, August 30): It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi (a sacred thread) on their brother's wrist as a symbol of their love and protection. In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters and take care of them. Due to prevailing Bhadra kaal, the auspicious timing for typing rakhi will be from 9:01 PM to 7:05 AM on August 31.

It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi (a sacred thread) on their brother's wrist as a symbol of their love and protection. In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters and take care of them. Due to prevailing Bhadra kaal, the auspicious timing for typing rakhi will be from 9:01 PM to 7:05 AM on August 31. Shravana Purnima (Thursday, August 31): It is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. On this day, people fast, offer prayers and perform pujas to Lord Vishnu. They also bathe in holy rivers and lakes.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 25: 10:46 AM to 12:23 PM

August 26: 09:09 AM to 10:46 AM

August 27: 05:12 PM to 06:49 PM

August 28: 07:33 AM to 09:10 AM

August 29: 03:34 PM to 05:10 PM

August 30: 12:22 PM to 01:58 PM

August 31: 01:57 PM to 03:33 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779