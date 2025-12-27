Weekly Tarot Card Readings for December 28- January 3, 2025
ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)
Love: Three of Swords
Mood: The Empress
Career: The Hanged Man
Career matters may feel steady, yet you may sense a probability of wanting to upgrade your profile or skills. Financially, your secure balance may inspire future investment thinking. Emotional connections with loved ones may feel deeply fulfilling, and your romantic energy is likely to feel warm and emotionally enriching. Casual outing plans may present themselves quite spontaneously, so try to prioritise where your mind genuinely feels refreshed. Minor immunity dips may occur if sleep cycles remain erratic, so keep your supplements handy but also stay mindful of routines. Property matters may show stable movement, and academic learning may feel exciting if you stay consistent with your flow.
Lucky Number : 9
Lucky Colour : Magenta
TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)
Love: The Chariot
Mood: Eight of Wands
Career: Five of Cups
There is likely to be an active fitness pattern this week and your body may respond with more stamina, however keep your hydration in check. Financially, the flow of money may feel slightly unpredictable, so keep your spending aligned with priority. Professional response may feel slower than expected, so subtle patience may be the smarter strategy. Heart-warming attachment in romance may feel reassuring, and your partner’s gestures may offer emotional comfort. Household atmosphere is likely to be routine without major drama. A balanced travel mood may keep routine outings stable, and property development could feel constructive. Study efforts may feel focused if you avoid distractions.
Lucky Number : 17
Lucky Colour : Brown
GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)
Love: Page of Cups
Mood: Two of Coins
Career: The Star
A short journey or a spontaneous drive may bring a refreshing mood lift and could add an exciting layer to this week. Your dietary pattern may need some mindful refinement to maintain consistent health. Financial reserves appear balanced, yet you may feel the probability of saving slightly more. Family emotions may need calm conversations to avoid misunderstandings. Professional routine may feel ordinary, so try injecting creativity wherever possible. Romance remains neutral, yet small gestures may change that tone positively. Maintenance matters on property feel smooth, and academic attentiveness may require stronger discipline.
Lucky Number : 18
Lucky Colour : Golden
CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)
Love: Seven of Cups
Mood: Five of Wands
Career: The Hierophant
Property matters may feel secure and likely to move without stress. Cash inflow may remain smooth, inspiring thoughtful budget choices. Professionally, a consistent pace may support your confidence. Your support circle is likely to keep you emotionally uplifted and love life may feel peaceful despite minor emotional layers. Travel may face unexpected pauses, so keep backup plans flexible. Academically, clarity may come through reasoned thinking. Keep your energetic health pattern aligned with a balanced routine, as overexcitement may sometimes drain energy quicker.
Lucky Number : 5
Lucky Colour : Green
LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Love: Judgment
Mood: The Lovers
Career: Devil
Domestic time may feel joyful and emotionally nourishing this week and you may find deeper bonding moments with those you love. Balanced routine may enhance your health pattern and travel may bring rejuvenating experiences. Limited returns in finance may still teach valuable money wisdom. Professionally, there is a probability of a strong phase where your execution may earn recognition. Romance may show some emotional gap, so approach with sensitivity instead of assumptions. Property advancement remains steady, and academic pursuit feels dedicated.
Lucky Number : 4
Lucky Colour : Blue
VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)
Love: Four of Cups
Mood: The Star
Career: Justice
Travel experiences could be memorable and refreshing. Academic achievements may stand out and may inspire greater effort moving forward. Property movements may hold rewarding potential this week. Your vibrant wellbeing may push you to take proactive decisions in different areas. Financial planning may need practicality rather than impulse. Execution at work stays focused while relations with family remain cordial and sweet. Affection runs deeply in romance and may feel emotionally flourishing.
Lucky Number : 1
Lucky Colour : Maroon
LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)
Love: Temperance
Mood: The Strength
Career: Five of wands
Romance may remain even-toned, so take initiative if you want deeper warmth. Travel schedules may face sudden cancellations so avoid overcommitting. Expanding resources may inspire you to think long-term and plan strategically. Your strength remains stable and professional success may bring future expansion possibilities. Domestic space may feel happy and emotionally enriching. Property decisions could prove beneficial if evaluated patiently. Academic concentration seems sharp and likely to boost outcomes.
Lucky Number : 8
Lucky Colour : White
SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Love: Ten of Wands
Mood: The Hermit
Career: Four of Cups
Health stays satisfactory while travel patterns remain average. Property matters may progress more slowly, so gentleness in expectation is wiser. Romantic intimacy may feel particularly intense and spiritually connecting this week. Financial comfort may bring security in planning, and professional performance may feel positive. Family adjustments may require balance, but will hold peace eventually. Academic accomplishment may bring internal pride.
Lucky Number : 2
Lucky Colour : Pink
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Love: King of Coins
Mood: The Fool
Career: The World
Professional progress may feel impressive, yet you must guard against fatigue due to overwork. Balanced prosperity may keep monetary matters in harmony. Close emotional bonding with family may strengthen and romance may feel steady. Travel movements may feel simple and easy-going. Property negotiation holds favourable potential. Academic excellence may spark fresh creativity.
Lucky Number : 7
Lucky Colour : Cream
CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Love: Five of Cups
Mood: The Magician
Career: Page of Wands
Income may be slightly delayed this week so keeping emotional calm and cost management balanced is important. Regular outcomes at work may still help you maintain your pace. Family support may feel comforting, and a romantic rapport may keep your heart cheerful. Routine travel may continue as usual, and property progress may be gradual but not stagnant. Academic performance may feel average yet consistent. Mindful eating may become essential to maintain energy levels.
Lucky Number : 17
Lucky Colour : Orange
AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Love: Two of Swords
Mood: The High Priestess
Career: The Hanged Man
A rewarding travel experience may rejuvenate your entire vibe this week. Health may feel refreshed and finances may demand sensible budgeting to avoid impulsive spending. Professional workflow stays consistent while family routine may feel predictable. Romance may feel slightly detached so gentle conversations may help break emotional walls. Property opportunities may feel stable and academic rigor may help achieve greater clarity.
Lucky Number : 4
Lucky Colour : Saffron
PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Love: Ace of Swords
Mood: Six of Coins
Career: The World
Affectionate gestures may make your romantic space sweeter than usual this week, and you may experience deeper emotional connection. Reliable cash flow may boost your confidence while professional progress stays smooth. The household may stay calm and peaceful. Health energy remains adequate, but gentle stretching or breathwork may boost vitality. Travel remains a comfortable routine, and property matters may still need clarity before decision making. Academic results may bring encouraging outcomes.
Lucky Number : 6
Lucky Colour : Peach
By: Manisha Koushik
(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)
Email: support@askmanisha.com
Url: http://www.askmanisha.com
Contact: +919650015920
