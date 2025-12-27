Weekly Tarot Card Readings for December 28- January 3, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Three of Swords Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between December 28- January 3, 2025. (Pixabay)

Mood: The Empress

Career: The Hanged Man

Career matters may feel steady, yet you may sense a probability of wanting to upgrade your profile or skills. Financially, your secure balance may inspire future investment thinking. Emotional connections with loved ones may feel deeply fulfilling, and your romantic energy is likely to feel warm and emotionally enriching. Casual outing plans may present themselves quite spontaneously, so try to prioritise where your mind genuinely feels refreshed. Minor immunity dips may occur if sleep cycles remain erratic, so keep your supplements handy but also stay mindful of routines. Property matters may show stable movement, and academic learning may feel exciting if you stay consistent with your flow.

Lucky Number : 9

Lucky Colour : Magenta

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: Five of Cups

There is likely to be an active fitness pattern this week and your body may respond with more stamina, however keep your hydration in check. Financially, the flow of money may feel slightly unpredictable, so keep your spending aligned with priority. Professional response may feel slower than expected, so subtle patience may be the smarter strategy. Heart-warming attachment in romance may feel reassuring, and your partner’s gestures may offer emotional comfort. Household atmosphere is likely to be routine without major drama. A balanced travel mood may keep routine outings stable, and property development could feel constructive. Study efforts may feel focused if you avoid distractions.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Colour : Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Star

A short journey or a spontaneous drive may bring a refreshing mood lift and could add an exciting layer to this week. Your dietary pattern may need some mindful refinement to maintain consistent health. Financial reserves appear balanced, yet you may feel the probability of saving slightly more. Family emotions may need calm conversations to avoid misunderstandings. Professional routine may feel ordinary, so try injecting creativity wherever possible. Romance remains neutral, yet small gestures may change that tone positively. Maintenance matters on property feel smooth, and academic attentiveness may require stronger discipline.

Lucky Number : 18

Lucky Colour : Golden

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: The Hierophant

Property matters may feel secure and likely to move without stress. Cash inflow may remain smooth, inspiring thoughtful budget choices. Professionally, a consistent pace may support your confidence. Your support circle is likely to keep you emotionally uplifted and love life may feel peaceful despite minor emotional layers. Travel may face unexpected pauses, so keep backup plans flexible. Academically, clarity may come through reasoned thinking. Keep your energetic health pattern aligned with a balanced routine, as overexcitement may sometimes drain energy quicker.

Lucky Number : 5

Lucky Colour : Green

Love: Judgment

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Devil

Domestic time may feel joyful and emotionally nourishing this week and you may find deeper bonding moments with those you love. Balanced routine may enhance your health pattern and travel may bring rejuvenating experiences. Limited returns in finance may still teach valuable money wisdom. Professionally, there is a probability of a strong phase where your execution may earn recognition. Romance may show some emotional gap, so approach with sensitivity instead of assumptions. Property advancement remains steady, and academic pursuit feels dedicated.

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Colour : Blue

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Justice

Travel experiences could be memorable and refreshing. Academic achievements may stand out and may inspire greater effort moving forward. Property movements may hold rewarding potential this week. Your vibrant wellbeing may push you to take proactive decisions in different areas. Financial planning may need practicality rather than impulse. Execution at work stays focused while relations with family remain cordial and sweet. Affection runs deeply in romance and may feel emotionally flourishing.

Lucky Number : 1

Lucky Colour : Maroon

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Strength

Career: Five of wands

Romance may remain even-toned, so take initiative if you want deeper warmth. Travel schedules may face sudden cancellations so avoid overcommitting. Expanding resources may inspire you to think long-term and plan strategically. Your strength remains stable and professional success may bring future expansion possibilities. Domestic space may feel happy and emotionally enriching. Property decisions could prove beneficial if evaluated patiently. Academic concentration seems sharp and likely to boost outcomes.

Lucky Number : 8

Lucky Colour : White

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Four of Cups

Health stays satisfactory while travel patterns remain average. Property matters may progress more slowly, so gentleness in expectation is wiser. Romantic intimacy may feel particularly intense and spiritually connecting this week. Financial comfort may bring security in planning, and professional performance may feel positive. Family adjustments may require balance, but will hold peace eventually. Academic accomplishment may bring internal pride.

Lucky Number : 2

Lucky Colour : Pink

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The World

Professional progress may feel impressive, yet you must guard against fatigue due to overwork. Balanced prosperity may keep monetary matters in harmony. Close emotional bonding with family may strengthen and romance may feel steady. Travel movements may feel simple and easy-going. Property negotiation holds favourable potential. Academic excellence may spark fresh creativity.

Lucky Number : 7

Lucky Colour : Cream

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: Page of Wands

Income may be slightly delayed this week so keeping emotional calm and cost management balanced is important. Regular outcomes at work may still help you maintain your pace. Family support may feel comforting, and a romantic rapport may keep your heart cheerful. Routine travel may continue as usual, and property progress may be gradual but not stagnant. Academic performance may feel average yet consistent. Mindful eating may become essential to maintain energy levels.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Colour : Orange

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: The Hanged Man

A rewarding travel experience may rejuvenate your entire vibe this week. Health may feel refreshed and finances may demand sensible budgeting to avoid impulsive spending. Professional workflow stays consistent while family routine may feel predictable. Romance may feel slightly detached so gentle conversations may help break emotional walls. Property opportunities may feel stable and academic rigor may help achieve greater clarity.

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Colour : Saffron

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: The World

Affectionate gestures may make your romantic space sweeter than usual this week, and you may experience deeper emotional connection. Reliable cash flow may boost your confidence while professional progress stays smooth. The household may stay calm and peaceful. Health energy remains adequate, but gentle stretching or breathwork may boost vitality. Travel remains a comfortable routine, and property matters may still need clarity before decision making. Academic results may bring encouraging outcomes.

Lucky Number : 6

Lucky Colour : Peach

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920