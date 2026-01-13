Weekly Tarot Card Readings for January 11-17, 2025:

ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20) Love: The Empress Mood: The Hierophant Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between July 6-12, 2025. (Pixabay)

Career: Two of Swords Higher expectations at work push you to raise standards. You feel encouraged to refine methods and improve efficiency. Growth is possible, but discipline becomes essential. Family matters need collective maturity. Calm discussion works better than emotional reactions. Harmony improves through patience. A long-term financial idea shows promise. It succeeds only with realistic and careful planning. In relationships, sensitivity matters deeply. Using a partner’s vulnerabilities can weaken trust. Physical activity keeps energy levels youthful and balanced. Regular movement supports well-being. Travel feels meaningful only when necessary. The week favours stability over frequent movement. Property matters are best postponed for now. Students gain clarity through guidance from experienced mentors. Friends seek your grounded advice and practical perspective.

Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Dark Grey TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20) Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Coins

High professional expectations do not unsettle you this week. Consistency helps you perform well even under pressure. Your efforts gain quiet appreciation. Social or charitable involvement enhances the family’s reputation. It also brings genuine inner satisfaction. Business decisions need careful evaluation. Capital related matters demand clarity on feasibility before moving ahead. In relationships, repeated disagreements may disturb emotional balance. Mindful communication helps restore warmth and understanding. Lingering health concerns cause mental strain. Seeking expert advice proves helpful. Avoid shortcuts in work, fitness or travel. Caution prevents setbacks. Driving needs extra alertness to avoid delays or mishaps. Promising housing options appear for those actively searching. Resourceful thinking moves you closer to long-term ambitions.

Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Colour: Saffron GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21) Love: Seven of Wands Mood: The World Career: Eight of Coins Strong communication skills enhance professional prospects this week. Opportunities arise where clarity and persuasion matter most. Your ideas find the right audience. Minor friction with siblings may surface. Stepping away from confrontation helps maintain peace. Financial caution becomes important now. Avoid ventures that seem uncertain or overly tempting. An unexpected romantic spark lifts your mood. Excitement adds freshness to the week. A freer mindset reduces stress levels. Health benefits from emotional lightness. Plans for a long awaited international trip begin aligning. Anticipation grows steadily. Property decisions need careful evaluation. Location and long-term suitability must be reviewed thoroughly. Social interactions flow with confidence and ease. Students adapt quickly to new academic material. Consistent focus keeps them comfortably ahead.

Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Green CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22) Love: The Magician Mood: King of Coins Career: Four of Swords Taking on excessive responsibility slows professional momentum this week. Delegating tasks thoughtfully helps restore efficiency. Family members offer strong emotional support during uncertain moments. Their reassurance keeps you grounded. Financially, the period feels encouraging. Even slightly riskier avenues may show promise when assessed carefully. A romantic getaway or shared experience deepens emotional intimacy. Bonding feels natural and comforting. Health shows gradual improvement. Some may reduce dependence on regular medication under guidance. Travel with a close companion adds ease and joy to the journey. Those planning to sell property receive favourable responses or attractive offers. Academic dedication begins showing visible results. Confidence improves steadily. Reconnecting with an old friend brings nostalgia. The warmth adds a positive colour to the week.

Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23) Love: The Tower

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Nine of Coins

Consistent effort and a polished skillset raise your professional standing this week. Visibility increases and influence grows steadily. Planning a family gathering needs careful coordination. Clear communication ensures everyone feels included. Financial discipline helps you allocate funds toward meaningful causes. Avoiding unnecessary expenses brings satisfaction. Romantic relationships may feel dull if routines dominate. Renewed effort becomes essential to revive emotional spark. Ignoring mental or spiritual grounding increases stress. Inner balance needs conscious attention. Holiday plans look tempting, but should not clash with work commitments. A thoughtful gift for parents, possibly linked to home improvement, begins taking shape. Students benefit from a calm mindset and gain clarity. A lively social event adds excitement and colour to the week.

Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Blue VIRGO (Aug 24–Sept 23) Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Tower

Steady effort brings noticeable professional progress this week. Recognition comes from people who truly matter. It is also a good phase to guide children toward building meaningful and lasting relationships. A timely financial inflow helps clear an old liability. Relief follows soon after. Romantic equations may feel slightly uneven. Subtle emotional manipulation should not be ignored. Awareness helps restore balance. Fear driven thinking drains mental and physical energy. Confidence becomes your strongest support. Spending time in nature feels rejuvenating. A countryside walk refreshes both mind and body. Real estate decisions turn wiser when family advice is considered. Students may receive fresh opportunities, including scholarships or competitive advantages. Observing what brings joy to others with compassion supports inner growth and emotional maturity.

Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Orange LIBRA (Sept 24–Oct 23) Love: Two of Cups Mood: The Fool Career: The Magician Maintaining balance between personal duties and emotional needs improves family harmony this week. Calm handling keeps relationships steady. Financial caution proves important now. Careful decisions help protect assets and avoid missteps. Romance feels playful and light. Interactions bring ease and enjoyment. A renewed diet and disciplined routine support better well-being. Energy levels stabilise gradually. Professional efforts to shift into a new field may slow temporarily. Use this phase to refine strategy and strengthen preparation. Planning an outing with an old friend revives cheerful memories. Emotional warmth returns easily. Luxury property purchases need thoughtful evaluation. Avoid financial strain through patience. Academic progress improves with consistent effort. Structured study brings clarity. Personal matters need sensitivity and focused attention throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Magenta SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22) Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: Five of Wands

Encouraging creativity at work improves overall performance this week. Team members feel valued and more confident. Collective results show visible improvement. Efforts to ease your parents’ loneliness bring emotional fulfillment. Family bonds grow stronger through presence and care. Conservative financial choices appear safer for now. They offer reliability and peace of mind. Romance flows smoothly with warmth and affection. Small gestures strengthen emotional closeness. Stress and anxiety may drain vitality if ignored. Relaxation and grounding practices become essential. Travel feels more enjoyable when work concerns are set aside temporarily. Premium residential properties may look appealing. Hidden obligations require careful examination. Avoid rushing decisions. Academic shortcuts fail to deliver results. Disciplined learning proves far more effective. A polite and refined manner enhances your social appeal throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Colour: Golden SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21) Love: The Chariot Mood: Five of Swords Career: The Hanged Man Quick thinking and precise planning support your professional momentum this week. Tasks feel easier to manage with better organisation. Efficiency improves steadily. Spending quality time with children or younger family members lifts your spirits. Emotional bonds grow stronger through simple moments. Financial caution becomes essential, especially in matters involving shared resources. Careful handling prevents future complications. A pleasant romantic encounter during travel adds excitement and freshness to your routine. Fitness efforts show visible improvement through consistent discipline. Those seeking adventure may begin outlining holiday plans. Attention shifts toward home interiors and creative changes. Inspiration flows easily. Students benefit from steady commitment and structured study habits. Personal interactions may feel unpredictable at times. Patience and tact help maintain harmony throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Pink CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21) Love: The Tower Mood: Judgement Career: Ten of Coins Entrepreneurs and self-starters invest extra effort into new ventures this week. Time, energy and resources are used with strong intent. A fresh romantic chapter brings excitement and renewed emotional connection. Enthusiasm feels natural and uplifting. Natural healing methods support chronic conditions effectively. Wellbeing shows gradual stability. Your analytical clarity helps manage an awkward professional situation with grace. Family tensions continue, pushing you toward a thoughtful long term decision. Even during enjoyable travel, a pressing concern stays at the back of your mind. Property matters improve steadily. Securing a mortgage or housing related loan becomes likely. Students grow through challenges. Resilience and determination strengthen. A bold approach earns admiration. Even former doubters begin to recognise your capability and confidence.

Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Yellow AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19) Love: Page of Cups Mood: The Hermit Career: King of Wands An energetic shopping outing with family brings light-hearted joy this week. Laughter and shared moments lift your mood. Unexpected financial gains from an older deal arrive. The news feels reassuring. Young romantics enter a deeply expressive phase. Emotions feel stronger and more vivid. Expectant mothers benefit from a calm and supportive atmosphere. Emotional security proves essential. Respectful communication with staff or coworkers improves productivity. Rapport strengthens naturally. Frequent travel may cause fatigue. Adequate rest becomes important. Investment opportunities linked to hospitality or service sectors appear promising. Students gain valuable lessons beyond textbooks. Practical exposure enhances learning. Social harmony needs care. Avoid nitpicking or pointing out flaws, as it may disturb otherwise pleasant interactions.

Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Colour: Maroon PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20) Love: The Empress Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Two of Swords Your communication skills stand out this week. Professional interactions benefit from clarity and polish. Ideas are delivered with confidence and influence. Minor tension with siblings may arise due to repeated issues. Patience works better than confrontation. Financial caution becomes essential now. Short-term schemes need careful scrutiny to avoid losses. A thoughtful gesture from your partner brightens the romantic mood. Emotional warmth feels reassuring. Adopting a lighter mindset improves both mood and vitality. Health responds positively to relaxation. A long-awaited vacation begins moving closer to reality. Plans start aligning smoothly. Property decisions demand detailed location assessment. Avoid haste. Group study or collaborative learning boosts academic understanding. Social interactions remain smooth. You leave meaningful impressions with ease and confidence.

Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Silver By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)