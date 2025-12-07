Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 7-13, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Six of Swords Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between December 7 to 13, 2025. (Pixabay)

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Cups

Career moves may demand attentive efforts this week as certain situations could test your patience, yet there is a probability of gaining meaningful learnings that strengthen you professionally. Finances may stay encouraging if you take smart action and stay mindful of expenses. Family conversations are likely to be emotionally uplifting and may also boost your motivation. Romance may stay steady and affectionate, but try not to overthink. Travel may feel fulfilling and mentally refreshing, while property related discussions may need balanced judgement. Health may require mindfulness against stress, so make space for self-care rituals or grounding activities. Academically, focus can help you absorb concepts faster. The more you trust the process, the better the outcomes may unfold this week.



Lucky Number : 6

Lucky Colour : Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Five of Coins

Health may feel energetic this week and you are likely to carry a confident vibe that inspires others too, so use this vitality well by consciously protecting your routine and avoiding overexertion. Financially, controlled usage of resources may help you feel sorted. Professional space may feel productive and collaborative, allowing you to take your plans ahead gradually. Family conversations may remain simple and predictable, so try not to force any emotional expectations on others. Romance may need patience; instead of reacting emotionally, listen more gently. Travel may bring refreshing reset energy, while property investments carry stable long-term potential. Academics may remain steady with consistent effort. The week helps you understand that mental discipline is the foundation of every stable outcome.

Lucky Number : 2

Lucky Colour : Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Page of Wands

Travel plans may feel exciting this week and are likely to fuel curiosity and bring rewarding exposure, so consider saying yes to a movement that broadens perspectives. Finances may bring stronger inflows and may even surprise you positively. Professionally, steady progress continues, although you may need to push yourself to break monotony. Family ties may feel peaceful and supportive, while romance may need emotional grounding as unstable feelings could emerge randomly. Health may remain balanced and help you perform efficiently. Property prospects appear hopeful and may take shape in the right direction. Academically, enthusiasm to learn can help you grow faster. Try using this week to explore, observe and absorb as the universe may be guiding you to expand internally before taking bigger leaps ahead.

Lucky Number : 3

Lucky Colour : Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Moon

Mood: World

Career: Three of Wands

Property matters may show probability of progress and the week may make you rethink long-term security. Romance could feel emotionally comforting and may heal emotional gaps gradually. Academic performance may shine and strengthen your confidence further. Professionally, you may need to avoid self-doubt as productivity could feel slightly slow, but nothing is stuck permanently. Finances require awareness and mindful control. Travel plans may remain short and practical. Family connections may stay balanced if you avoid overreacting. Health remains active but avoid pushing yourself beyond your natural rhythm. This week reminds you that every chapter has phases and the more you trust timing, the more aligned you stay with your inner emotional intelligence.

Lucky Number : 11

Lucky Colour : Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Star

Career: The Chariot

On the financial front, steady returns help you stay sorted while professional situations may give you space to move forward gradually. Romance may feel affectionate and deep, encouraging emotional reassurance.Health needs attention this week as there may be chances of low stamina or sudden energy dips, so try to prioritise hydration, sleep and mindful eating. Travel plans may look simple but may still bring clarity. The family environment stays peaceful if expectations remain realistic. Academic focus may feel distracted trying to study in short time blocks rather than long sessions. Property conversations may move in favourable ways. The universe may be reminding you that nurturing your body is also nurturing your future achievements.

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Colour : Silver

Love: Justice

Mood: The Fool

Career: Six of Swords

Academic performance stays decent with persistent effort. This week gently reminds you that small improvements done consistently have the power to create long lasting transformations, so trust your routine more than random bursts of motivation. Health may feel manageable this week, yet pacing yourself is essential if you wish to avoid unnecessary exhaustion. Finances may need clever prioritisation as limited resources could make you rethink certain wants. Professionally, gradual progress continues however patience will be your biggest strength. Family connections may feel heart-warming and romance may bring cheerful bonding that boosts emotional security. Travel plans seem enjoyable and may also refresh your mindset. Property matters may face small delays but nothing seems permanently stuck.

Lucky Number : 22

Lucky Colour : Grey

Love: Magician

Mood: Justice

Career: Three of Coins

Finances may feel stable this week, and the big suggestion is to keep discipline around savings because this pattern may help you long term. Professionally, routine feels sorted and manageable, while academics may inspire new ideas that strengthen personal growth. Family matters may run in a predictable rhythm, so avoid digging deeper where unnecessary. Romance appears charming and may push you to express more sincerely. Travel could remain on the shorter side but may still uplift moods. Property-related decisions may require patience as timing might be slightly off. Health stays comfortable if you keep a balanced lifestyle. This week encourages you to trust flow without forcing outcomes and celebrate progress in small, silent ways.

Lucky Number : 5

Lucky Colour : Red

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: The Hierophant

Family interactions may need gentle handling as emotional undercurrents could surface unexpectedly. Professionally, routine appears manageable and steady, although keep communication precise to avoid confusion. Finances remain average so avoid impulsive purchases. Romance may stay calm but don’t suppress how you feel; speaking honestly could create deeper bonding. Travel may feel rejuvenating and give you mental reset energy. Property matters may move gradually. Health stays manageable if you take timely care. Academically, motivation may stay uplifting and help you excel. This week’s energy teaches you to pause, breathe, and respond rather than react; when you choose emotional intelligence over impulse, every situation naturally aligns back into harmony and balance.

Lucky Number : 8

Lucky Colour : White

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: The Tower

Financial inflow carries an encouraging pace this week, and you may feel rewarded for your past efforts. Professionally, your efforts are likely to shine, making this a supportive phase to showcase ideas. Academic performance holds promising energy while family connections appear nurturing. Romance remains stable if you communicate mindfully. Travel plans may feel limited so don’t resist a little stillness; silence may recharge you too. Property related developments appear consistent. Health stays supportive if you maintain routine discipline. This week shows you that stability is not boring, but it’s the launchpad that prepares you for your next big flight, so trust this slower yet secure pace and keep investing consistent effort.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Colour : Cream

Love: King of Cups

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Eight of Wands

Health may require delicate handling as energy may fluctuate, so avoid pushing beyond your natural limits. Professionally, progress appears noteworthy, and you may feel pleasantly validated for your hard work. Financial inflow continues steadily. Romance may bring deeply satisfying emotional moments, and family interactions may go peaceful if boundaries remain clear. Travel may stay limited but meaningful. Property related decisions require careful consideration for now. Academic efforts remain decent if you avoid procrastination. This week’s theme urges you to treat your body like your biggest business investment; nurture it consciously because the next phase of growth needs a healthier version of you at the centre.

Lucky Number : 22

Lucky Colour : Pink

Love: King of Swords

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Four of Wands

Property matters appear promising, and academic performance may stay top-notch. This week helps you realise how inner balance reflects in outer success, prioritise physical wellness and watch how naturally everything aligns around you without unnecessary struggle.Health may feel vibrant this week as your body responds positively to disciplined routines, and this energy may boost every area of life. Finances remain controlled yet balanced, while professional efforts may reflect steady improvement. Family connections may feel peaceful and romance may deepen through honest vulnerability. Travel looks eventful and may open new perspectives.

Lucky Number : 9

Lucky Colour : Orange

Love: Judgment

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: Devil

This week’s cosmic message suggests that slow growth is still growth so, avoid judging your journey by comparison. Instead, trust the pace that life has chosen for you right now.Property dealing remains constant, not necessarily dramatic but progressing silently. Academic focus appears strong if you remain disciplined. Health needs careful attention this week, so listen to your body before you overload commitments. Finances stay manageable and professional routine remains steady. Romance may hold stable emotions and family interactions may require sensitivity to avoid conflict. Travel could feel delightful and may give you meaningful experiences.

Lucky Number : 7

Lucky Colour : Beige

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920