Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 1-7, 2026

ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20) Love: The Hermit Mood: Two of Swords Career: Two of Coins A recent accomplishment on the professional front is likely to boost your confidence and motivate you to take on more challenging assignments. Financially, steady savings strengthen your sense of security, though rising expenses remind you to stay mindful. You may feel a strong desire to catch up academically, especially if procrastination has slowed progress. Domestic decisions fall in your favour, but gentle handling prevents unnecessary friction. Romance warms your heart as a recent connection stirs genuine excitement. A short countryside drive helps you reconnect with yourself, and improved discipline on the health front brings visible results. The week encourages balanced choices and greater self-awareness.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between March 1-7, 2026.

TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20) Love: The World Mood: Justice Career: King of Wands Going the extra mile professionally places you in a favourable spotlight, opening doors to future opportunities. Financial caution is advised, especially while lending money, as recovery may not be immediate. Academic hurdles begin to clear with renewed focus and consistent effort. Family members look to you for guidance, and you manage responsibilities with grace. Romance picks up pace for those seeking a meaningful connection, bringing warmth and optimism. A long-standing property concern requires a calm, practical approach. Leisure may come in the form of a short family getaway that lifts everyone’s spirits. On the social front, addressing situations directly rather than avoiding them helps you maintain respect and clarity.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21) Love: Judgment Mood: Magician Career: Ten of Cups Your professional graph shows promising upward movement, as influential people notice your reliability and creativity. New financial avenues could open through intelligent collaborations. Academic performance remains strong as you approach learning with maturity and discipline. Domestic harmony strengthens when you resist the urge to revisit old issues. Romance flourishes gradually and brings emotional comfort. Health gets a boost from a renewed commitment to fitness. Travel appears exciting, especially if it involves exploring a new city or catching up with friends. A social interaction unexpectedly works in your favour and elevates your public image. The week encourages you to trust your instincts and make room for fresh experiences.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22) Love: Wheel of Fortune Mood: Devil Career: Two of Wands A demanding work assignment requires full concentration, and staying centred helps you avoid unnecessary complications. Financial decisions demand extra caution, especially when proposals appear too attractive. Academically, clearing pending tasks becomes essential to maintain your lead. Family elders offer valuable insights when you face uncertainty at home, making this a favourable time for open conversations. Romance strengthens as deeper understanding develops naturally. Travel plans may shift due to changing circumstances, yet the delay proves beneficial. Maintaining a disciplined lifestyle keeps health concerns at bay and improves stamina. A property matter moves toward clarity, offering long-term relief. Overall, the week supports patience and thoughtful choices.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23) Love: Nine of Swords Mood: The Magician Career: The Empress Professional achievements bring well-deserved appreciation, placing you in a position of influence. Financial comfort allows you to indulge a little, though wise planning ensures long-term stability. Academically, you deliver a strong performance that boosts your confidence. A cheerful domestic environment enhances your sense of belonging and emotional balance. Romantic feelings grow unexpectedly for someone whose presence feels refreshing. Health requires attention, particularly if minor symptoms have been ignored. A property-related development moves in your favour and gives you a sense of progress. Socially, a small gesture of support toward someone enhances your goodwill and strengthens relationships.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24–Sept 23) Love: The Hanged Man Mood: The Magician Career: Eight of Cups Those in demanding professions experience a rewarding phase as dedication begins to show visible results. Financial growth remains steady, especially from past investments that mature at the right time. Academically, you handle competition with confidence and grace. Family members appreciate your thoughtful adjustments around the house, creating a harmonious atmosphere. Romance needs patience, especially if emotions feel difficult to express. Health improves as you stay consistent with workouts. A long drive or short trip brings a refreshing change of scenery. Socially, your presence adds charm to gatherings and strengthens your connections. This week encourages grounded decisions and steady forward movement.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LIBRA (Sept 24–Oct 23) Love: Six of Swords Mood: Knight of Coins Career: Temperance Professional responsibilities may increase, but your balanced approach ensures smooth progress and recognition. Controlling personal expenses strengthens your financial discipline. A delicate situation at home calls for empathy and tact, allowing you to restore harmony. Romance blossoms beautifully as mutual trust deepens. Health routines show encouraging results and help you feel more energetic. A property issue benefits from external guidance and moves toward resolution. Social engagements flourish, making it a favourable week to reconnect with people and host important functions. Academically, staying attentive helps prevent errors and improves overall performance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22) Love: Nine of Cups Mood: Six of Coins Career: Three of Wands Positive developments at work uplift your spirits and reinforce your capabilities. Financial investments need a patient and strategic approach, as impulsive decisions may not yield the best outcomes. Academic pursuits show steady improvement and strengthen your competitive advantage. A small misunderstanding at home dissolves when you avoid overreacting. Romance gains emotional depth as heartfelt conversations build trust. Health remains stable with consistent care. A well-planned move to a new home or rental space seems promising. Socially, an upcoming event allows you to shine and leaves a lasting impression.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21) Love: The Lovers Mood: The Fool Career: Strength Your professional performance comes under close observation, pushing you to raise your standards and stay focused. Financial relief arrives through partial payments or delayed dues. Academically, a sense of achievement inspires fresh enthusiasm. Family gatherings bring joy, though maintaining personal boundaries helps manage expectations. Romantic ties require sensitivity, especially if emotions fluctuate. Health benefits from moderation and cutting down on excesses. A newly purchased property may finally come into possession. Social opportunities expand as friends and acquaintances appreciate your reliability.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21) Love: The World Mood: Two of Swords Career: The Star Your strategic thinking leads to favourable outcomes at work, helping you progress at an encouraging pace. Financial prospects strengthen through well-timed opportunities. Academic distractions reduce when you commit to structured effort. On the home front, this is an ideal time to implement plans that have been long pending. A chance meeting may spark romantic interest, making the week feel lively. Emotional fulfilment grows through positive family interactions. A social gathering or trip with close friends adds excitement. Property-related aspirations show promise, especially if you have been considering an upgrade.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19) Love: Temperance Mood: Two of Wands Career: The Moon Your ability to resolve complex work issues earns admiration and elevates your professional standing. Financial prospects appear bright, though thoughtful decisions ensure lasting gains. Academic progress remains favourable as consistency pays off. An unexpected family visit brings warmth and nostalgia. Romance brightens your week, particularly for those beginning a new chapter. Fitness goals move in the right direction, especially for sports enthusiasts. Property opportunities open up as promising options come into view. Reconnecting with old friends revives cherished memories and enriches your social life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20) Love: The Magician Mood: Five of Cups Career: Three of Wands Staying alert at work becomes essential, especially as competitive peers may attempt to overshadow your efforts. Financial discipline helps you navigate rising expenses. Academic clarity emerges when you seek expert guidance. Family members look to you for reassurance, and your support fosters emotional stability. Romance requires gentleness, as impulsive decisions may lead to misunderstandings. Health improves when you adopt a balanced diet and consistent routine. You successfully avoid conflicting commitments by reorganising your schedule. Social interactions remain vibrant as people appreciate your warmth and sincerity.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik (Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)