Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 7-13, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Love: The Chariot Mood: Four of Coins Career: The Sun Stars hint at vibrant health, pushing you to achieve more, but your finances may need a sharper lens. Avoid impulsive purchases and take time before signing anything monetary. Professionally, consistent efforts are likely to pay off, and a subtle career shift may bring you new purpose. While family dynamics may feel a little emotionally foggy, this is a good time to open honest channels of communication. Romance glows brightly, and there is a beautiful sense of mutual understanding. Travel plans, however, may face avoidable delays - have backups ready. Property matters look promising, especially for those planning to buy or sell. Academically, self-reflection may reveal areas where motivation needs a gentle push. Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between September 7-13, 2025. (Pixabay)

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The World

Career: Four of Cups

This week nudges you to balance your lifestyle mindfully; minor adjustments can make a noticeable difference. Financially, there is a probability of stress if you ignore expenses stacking up, so it is wiser to revisit your budget. Professionally, juggling work-life may test your focus, but taking short breaks could restore it. Family moments may offer comfort, with supportive energy flowing through. Romance maintains a stable rhythm, but avoid overthinking about small issues. A short trip may bring mental clarity, even if planning feels hectic. Property-related matters might call for patience, especially in rental discussions. Academic progress is likely to gain depth through spiritual focus and emotional grounding.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple



Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Five of Wands

Gemini Horoscope this week suggests giving special attention to your mental wellness; screen time detox or a digital break could work wonders. On the financial front, fresh income channels may open up, and you’re likely to spot hidden opportunities. Profession brings recognition as you step into your element. Family bonds feel especially rewarding and may bring unexpected blessings. Romantic energies may feel slightly scattered; clarity will return if you pause and listen more. Travel may bring minor hiccups, so stay flexible. A home upgrade or interior change is likely to boost your mood. Academically, there’s a strong push towards excellence; ride the wave while the mind is sharp.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White



Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Love: The Strength

Mood: The Empress

Career: Two of Swords

This week brings a balance of inner stamina and outer calm, helping you navigate life’s curveballs. Financially, growth is on the cards as you may discover a saving habit that turns fruitful. Work life remains steady but may feel repetitive, so inject creativity where you can. At home, emotional support from family may feel like your biggest strength. Romance may test your patience; so, offer space and listen closely to unspoken cues. Travel could offer meaningful experiences, possibly through spontaneous or spiritual journeys. Property matters appear favourable for those ready to act. On the academic side, inner conflict may blur focus; take breaks to realign your intentions.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo

(July 23 - August 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Hanged Man

Cards set the stage for powerful physical energy and creativity; use this to fuel your week. While career progress is likely, try not to overcommit. Watchful spending may help avoid unnecessary stress. Family conversations might feel surface-level; create moments that deepen the connection. Romantic spark might flicker, but honesty could reignite it with time. Travel may remain limited to routine, yet it offers mental resets if you are mindful. Property investments may bring pride as something long-desired could finally manifest. Academic pursuits receive a fresh boost; trust your instincts in creative fields.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo

(August 24 - September 23)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Magician

Stars this week highlight strong immunity, but do not ignore signals of overexertion. Financial steadiness is likely, and this may be the week to sort out lingering monetary doubts. At work, delays may test your nerves, yet cooperation will get the job done. Family time may feel cozy; create more of those simple moments. Romantic progress could feel slower, but emotional honesty may deepen bonds. Canceled travel plans might open time for home tasks that need attention. House maintenance brings a sense of satisfaction, especially through organized upgrades. Your academic mind is sharp. So, channel it into consistent efforts rather than perfection.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Libra

(September 24 - October 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Page of Cups

Libra, this week favors steady health if you keep up your wellness rituals. Budgeting comes into play as impulsive buys may disrupt longer-term plans. Professionally, recognition is likely, so don’t shy away from taking ownership of past efforts. Family connections feel warm and fulfilling; a small celebration may uplift spirits. Romantic miscommunication could arise; gentle conversations can bridge the gap. Travel brings peace if approached with light expectations. Real estate deals may bring major gains; explore options wisely. Study flow may get disrupted by mood swings; some rest may help reboot your mind.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Scorpio

(October 24–November 22)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: The Star

Your cards this week hints at low energy; rest and mindful routines are your saviours. Financial flow looks steady, and sticking to your plan can maintain this ease. Career moves ahead, likely with a small win or recognition. Household tension may surface, but listening without judgment may calm the waves. Romance sizzles with intensity as your connection feels alive and magnetic. Travel may work out well, and the journey might offer more than just physical distance. Flat discussions or property decisions may linger; clarity will come with time. Emotionally, students may need to pause and reset before pushing further.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Three of Cups

Stars this week ask you to be kind to your body; rest and hydration are key. Monetary flow may wobble, so avoid taking risks or lending impulsively. Professionally, uncertainty may cloud your pace - wait before making drastic choices. Family gatherings or lighthearted conversations may uplift your spirit. Romance brings passion back; even small gestures may create deep connections. Travel may bring unexpected joy; say yes to spontaneous trips. Property thoughts may revolve around rentals or shifting plans. Students may struggle with distractions; small structured goals will bring clarity and confidence.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Page of Wands

This week suggests paying attention to how your body feels - not every ache should be ignored. Financial gains may arrive slowly but consistently, especially through past efforts. Career life offers a sense of purpose and quiet satisfaction. Family interactions may require extra emotional effort, but it is worth it. Romance blossoms in beautiful ways - small surprises could elevate connections. Travel may demand caution, especially in crowded places. Property dealings might involve minor disputes - do not rush into decisions. Academic goals may seem sluggish - try to create a focused environment.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: The World

Stars emphasize on rebuilding your immunity; add warmth to your routine with nourishing foods. Financially, you are on solid ground, with previous investments likely to support you. Work brings recognition and achievement; do not hold back from sharing your ideas. Family life feels emotionally neutral, so it is on you to break the monotony. Romance thrives and you are likely to share beautiful emotional moments. Travel remains manageable if you stick to the essentials. Property matters may feel paused, but this is not the time to push. Academic drive may dip as emotional fatigue needs rest, not guilt.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

Love: Emperor

Mood: Queen of Cups

Career: Three of Wands

Cards suggest you to be gentle with yourself; emotional stress may cloud your clarity. Financially, the week seems promising, with long-awaited returns showing up. Career moves steadily; consistency is your biggest strength now. Family life offers mixed energy - some days feel connected, others distant. Romance flows dreamily as expressions of affection may mean more than ever. Travel could be healing, even if it’s just a local retreat. Property-related research may open doors; just don’t rush into paperwork. On the academic front, emotional reflection may slow your rhythm, but it’s building deeper awareness.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red



