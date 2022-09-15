Zodiac Fun Facts: Things you didn't know about Libra, Scorpion and Sagittarius

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra are acquiescent: Libras have a problem saying no to people. As these people care a lot about their loved ones so they end up doing what others will do. It becomes difficult for Libra natives to take a stand for themselves. Hence, this sign is known to be the most caring zodiac in the list.

Libras are peaceful: They are naturally very gentle and lovable. Libras are very peaceful, preferring self-annihilation and avoiding conflict as much as possible.

Libras are optimistic: Libras naturally love peace and unity, and that is reflected in their personality. You are very calm, independent by nature, and good at mediation. Libra people use their skills to work on what they want and get results.

Libras are way too romantic: Libra knows how to fill that romance and love in a partner's life when they are in love. They do not hesitate to show their love to their partners romantically. Libra men are well aware of the beauty of love.

Libras are indecisive: Libras are hesitant and almost confused about what to do and which path to take. They are hesitant to act because of their habit of weighing the pros and cons of every situation.

Libra are indolent: Libras are super lazy. They are real procrastinators. I prefer to do things slowly at my own pace.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpios are Mysterious in nature: People born under the sign Scorpio are known to have very strong personalities. Scorpio has a mysterious personality and is very private with his life.

Scorpios are independent: Scorpio has the nature of not allowing anyone to interfere in his affairs because he wants to control the situation. Also, they are very careful in making the right plans to get what they want in life. Scorpio is creative at work

Scorpios are creative in their work: People born under the sign of Scorpio are creative people who like to work independently. They don't talk much but get things done on time, so they may have trouble planning presentations or work.

Scorpios are protective lovers: Scorpio is fiercely protective of herself and her loved ones. They are also kind, loving, and caring. They always recognize and fulfill their responsibilities to their partner. Scorpio is a solid character

Scorpios are firm by nature: People born under Scorpio have a very strong and firm heart. You can endure all the pain with such stability that it does not lead to an emotional breakdown. You are known for handling difficult situations with a brave heart.

Scorpios are overpowering: Scorpio happens to be a controlling control freak. Scorpio always hates to be dominated by others. They always want to rule and don't want to be ruled. Scorpios are not easy to change their controlling behavior.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Desc 21)

Sagittarians are travel freak: Sagittarius is a fun-loving, eternal traveler with an interest in religion, philosophy and all things meaning. You love adventure and see all possibilities while knowing life exists. Sagittarius wants to explore life and travel just to find out where the truth of existence lies.

Sagittarians are inquisitive: Sagittarius are curious about many things and often want to learn new things from their own experiences rather than relying on the opinions of others. So they want to meet different people, share experiences and try different things.

Sagittarians are the biggest procrastinator: Sagittarius starts projects quickly, but they tend to procrastinate so they can't finish them until later. People born under the sign of Sagittarius usually have great ideas, but are easily distracted and unable to implement them in time.

Sagittarians are intellectuals: Sagittarius may be good at spreading wisdom like confetti. You are a knowledgeable person who loves to learn.

Sagittarians are deep thinker: Sagittarius is a deep thinker. Sagittarius people will want to find out who they are and where they are going.

Sagittarians are restless: Sagittarius is known to be restless and impatient, so they don't want to slow things down. When things don't go according to plan, people born under the sign of Sagittarius become irritable and moody.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on Vedic astrology scriptures. Reader discretion is advised.)