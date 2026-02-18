Sagittarius Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: No minor ailments will trouble you

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take risks that make you stronger Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love relationship is packed with care and affection. Settle the professional challenges with confidence and manage wealth smartly. No major ailments will also trouble you today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Minor troubles may take place in the love affair. Some females will feel cheated in love, and it is crucial to be mature in dealing with such a crisis. Take your partner into confidence while making crucial decisions in your personal life. This will strengthen romantic bonding. Those who find a relationship toxic may also prefer the day to come out of it. Single females attending a function or a party may also receive a proposal today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Team leaders should take the entire crew along with them. Some sincere efforts will be made to augment your performance. You may also require working additional hours. IT, healthcare, aviation, sales, academic, hospitality, and banking professionals will see opportunities to grow. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will have positive news. Traders will resolve issues associated with the license. Entrepreneurs may also pick the day to launch a new project or idea.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues may exist today. You may pick the first part of the day to settle a financial issue with a friend, while the second part is good to buy electronic appliances and vehicles. You may also expect to win a legal battle over property. Businessmen handling automobiles, electronics, computer gadgets, and construction will have monetary issues that may impact the daily trade. However, things will be back on track in a day or two.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue exists today. But keep an eye on the general health. Walk for some time in the morning and evening, as this will burn fat and keep you fit. You may have viral fever, sore throat, or vision-related issues today. Some minors may fall and develop cuts, but there will be nothing serious. Females who are pregnant need to avoid adventure sports as well as bike riding today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart