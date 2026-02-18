Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: No minor ailments will trouble you

    Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: The love relationship is packed with care and affection.

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 12:33 PM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take risks that make you stronger

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Settle the love-related issues and handle the professional crisis with confidence. The financial status demands attention. You are spared from major ailments.

    The love relationship is packed with care and affection. Settle the professional challenges with confidence and manage wealth smartly. No major ailments will also trouble you today.

    Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

    Minor troubles may take place in the love affair. Some females will feel cheated in love, and it is crucial to be mature in dealing with such a crisis. Take your partner into confidence while making crucial decisions in your personal life. This will strengthen romantic bonding. Those who find a relationship toxic may also prefer the day to come out of it. Single females attending a function or a party may also receive a proposal today.

    Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

    Team leaders should take the entire crew along with them. Some sincere efforts will be made to augment your performance. You may also require working additional hours. IT, healthcare, aviation, sales, academic, hospitality, and banking professionals will see opportunities to grow. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will have positive news. Traders will resolve issues associated with the license. Entrepreneurs may also pick the day to launch a new project or idea.

    Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

    Financial issues may exist today. You may pick the first part of the day to settle a financial issue with a friend, while the second part is good to buy electronic appliances and vehicles. You may also expect to win a legal battle over property. Businessmen handling automobiles, electronics, computer gadgets, and construction will have monetary issues that may impact the daily trade. However, things will be back on track in a day or two.

    Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

    No major health issue exists today. But keep an eye on the general health. Walk for some time in the morning and evening, as this will burn fat and keep you fit. You may have viral fever, sore throat, or vision-related issues today. Some minors may fall and develop cuts, but there will be nothing serious. Females who are pregnant need to avoid adventure sports as well as bike riding today.

    Sagittarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
    • Symbol: Archer
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
    • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Light Blue
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get your Horoscope Today and explore Horoscope 2026 trends for all zodiac signs. Reveal hidden meanings in your angel numbers, check the festival calendar, and test your bond with our compatibility calculator.
    News/Astrology/Sagittarius Horoscope Today For February 18, 2026: No Minor Ailments Will Trouble You

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes