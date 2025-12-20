Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Taurus Horoscope Today for December 20, 2025: Prosperity can be present in these aspects of life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 04:01 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Prosperity permits crucial monetary decisions today.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the lover happy and spend more time together. Be sensitive to the requirements of the job. Prosperity also permits crucial monetary decisions today.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stand firm when you need to make crucial decisions on the job. Your attitude in the love affair is crucial today. You are good at meeting the monetary requirements. Your health is also normal.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You need to be careful in a love affair. A statement or word may upset the lover. This may also have serious consequences. You need to be ready to compromise to ensure that the love affair is intact. It is crucial to not lose your temper even while having a heated discussion. You may also take a call on the future of the relationship. The second part of the day is good to spend time over dinner. Married males should stay away from ex-lovers, and today is also not the right time for office romance.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be creative at work, and this will have positive results. Spend time with the team members, and this will work in team assignments. It is crucial to handle some tasks with tight deadlines. Those who are in senior roles need to be more vigilant. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious not to miss the deadline. The students who are also appearing in competitive examinations need to work a little more. Entrepreneurs may develop issues related to licensing today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side today. You will succeed in clearing all dues. A property will be sold before the day ends. You may send money for personal happiness, but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things, and saving is also crucial in the long run. Some females will be dragged into proper disputes within the family. You may also consider investing in the stock market.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues exist today. However, you need to be careful about minor ailments. Those who have cardiac issues will develop complications. Do not let respiratory issues impact your lifestyle. You may join a gym or yoga session. Avoid bringing office stress home. You should also spend more time with the family or friends. Some children will develop minor bruises while playing.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

