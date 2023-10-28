News / Astrology / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts smart investments

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts smart investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 28, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for October 28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Enjoy a fabulous love life free from friction.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a hero

You have a warm love life, backed by a creative professional life. Though you are wealthy today, consider smart financial plans. Health is also good today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope, October 28, 2023: You have a warm love life, backed by a creative professional life.
Taurus Daily Horoscope, October 28, 2023: You have a warm love life, backed by a creative professional life.

Enjoy a fabulous love life free from friction. Look up opportunities with confidence and this will work out in career growth. While financially you are good, health will also be at your side.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of romance. Despite the past minor arguments, you will see positivity in the relationship. Avoid digging into the past and ensure you stay happy throughout the day. Female natives need to be careful as they can be victims of unwanted pregnancy. Unmarried natives need to take precautions to avoid this while married natives can consider expanding the family. Some male Taurus natives will go back to an old relationship that will bring happiness.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Handle the client-relationship issues diplomatically. It is good to be updated about business affairs as you may excel in team meetings. Give your suggestions unapologetically and this will raise your credentials at the office. Avoid arguments with the seniors and maintain a harmonious relationship with coworkers. Some traders will launch stores and entrepreneurs will get funds from investors and banks.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Go for smart investment plans today which will benefit you in the long run. Take the guidance of a financial expert while making long-term investments. Some Taurus natives will inherit an ancestral property while a financial dispute with a relative or a sibling will also end in the second half of the day. Consider donations to charity today. Businessmen will receive funds for further business expansion, especially to newer territories.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major ailment will disturb you but ensure you keep a check on your health. However, be careful while riding a bus or while using stairs. Have a healthy menu rich in vitamins and minerals. Those who have sleep-related issues or pain in joints can try yoga to stay healthy today. Senior Taurus natives must not miss medication and should be more conscious about their diet. Avoid anything junk and spicy.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out