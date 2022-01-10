Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang January 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang January 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for January 10 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ashtami of Shukla Paksha upto 12:24 PM after which Navami will start.
Published on Jan 10, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Ashtami of Shukla Paksha upto 12:24 PM after which Navami will start. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:50 AM. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 10:37 AM after which Sidd will start. Bava Karana will be in effect upto 12:24 PM after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.

Sunrise: 07:15 

Sunset: 17:42 

Tithi: Shukla Ashtami (upto 12:24 PM), Navami 

Nakshatra: Revati (upto 08:50 AM), Ashwini 

Yoga Shiva (upto 10:37 AM), Siddha

Karana Bava (upto 12:24 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:08 PM to 12:50 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:13 PM to 02:55 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:34 AM to 09:52 AM

Moon sign Aries (after 08:50 AM)

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Monday, January 10, 2022
