Panchang January 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 10 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ashtami of Shukla Paksha upto 12:24 PM after which Navami will start. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:50 AM. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 10:37 AM after which Sidd will start. Bava Karana will be in effect upto 12:24 PM after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.
Sunrise: 07:15
Sunset: 17:42
Tithi: Shukla Ashtami (upto 12:24 PM), Navami
Nakshatra: Revati (upto 08:50 AM), Ashwini
Yoga Shiva (upto 10:37 AM), Siddha
Karana Bava (upto 12:24 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:08 PM to 12:50 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:13 PM to 02:55 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:34 AM to 09:52 AM
Moon sign Aries (after 08:50 AM)
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
