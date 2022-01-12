Panchang January 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 12 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Shukla Paksha upto 04:49 PM after which Ekadashi will start. Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect upto 02:00 PM after which Krittika will start. Sadhya Yoga will be in effect upto 11:38 AM after which Shubha will start. Garaja Karana will be in effect upto 04:49 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise: 07:15
Sunset: 17:44
Tithi: Shukla Dashami (04:49 PM), Ekadashi
Nakshatra: Bharani (upto 02:00 PM), Krittika
Yoga Sadhya (upto 11:38 AM), Shubha
Karana Garaja (upto 04:49 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:14 PM to 02:56 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:29 PM to 01:48 PM
Moon sign Aries
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
