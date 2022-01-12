Panchang January 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dashami of Shukla Paksha upto 04:49 PM after which Ekadashi will start. Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect upto 02:00 PM after which Krittika will start. Sadhya Yoga will be in effect upto 11:38 AM after which Shubha will start. Garaja Karana will be in effect upto 04:49 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Aries.

Sunrise: 07:15

Sunset: 17:44

Tithi: Shukla Dashami (04:49 PM), Ekadashi

Nakshatra: Bharani (upto 02:00 PM), Krittika

Yoga Sadhya (upto 11:38 AM), Shubha

Karana Garaja (upto 04:49 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:14 PM to 02:56 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:29 PM to 01:48 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477