Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang January 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang January 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for January 12 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Shukla Paksha upto 04:49 PM after which Ekadashi will start.
Today is Dashami of Shukla Paksha upto 04:49 PM after which Ekadashi will start.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Today is Dashami of Shukla Paksha upto 04:49 PM after which Ekadashi will start. Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect upto 02:00 PM after which Krittika will start. Sadhya Yoga will be in effect upto 11:38 AM after which Shubha will start. Garaja Karana will be in effect upto 04:49 PM, after which Vanija  will commence Moon will transit over Aries.

Sunrise: 07:15

 Sunset: 17:44

 Tithi: Shukla Dashami (04:49 PM), Ekadashi

 Nakshatra: Bharani (upto 02:00 PM), Krittika 

Yoga Sadhya (upto 11:38 AM), Shubha

Karana Garaja (upto 04:49 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:14 PM to 02:56 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:29 PM to 01:48 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out