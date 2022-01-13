Panchang January 13: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 13 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 07:32 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect upto 05:07 PM after which Rohini will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 12:35 PM after which Shukla will start. Vishti Karana will be in effect upto 07:32 PM, after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.
Sunrise: 07:15
Sunset: 17:45
Tithi: Shukla Ekadashi (upto 07:32 PM), Dwadashi
Nakshatra: Krittika (upto 05:07 PM), Rohini
Yoga Shubha (upto 12:35 PM), Shukla
Karana Vishti (upto 07:32 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:15 PM to 02:57 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:49 PM to 03:07 PM
Moon sign Taurus
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Libra
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
