Panchang January 13: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 07:32 PM after which Dwadashi will start. Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect upto 05:07 PM after which Rohini will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 12:35 PM after which Shukla will start. Vishti Karana will be in effect upto 07:32 PM, after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise: 07:15

Sunset: 17:45

Tithi: Shukla Ekadashi (upto 07:32 PM), Dwadashi

Nakshatra: Krittika (upto 05:07 PM), Rohini

Yoga Shubha (upto 12:35 PM), Shukla

Karana Vishti (upto 07:32 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:15 PM to 02:57 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:49 PM to 03:07 PM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477