Panchang January 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for January 2 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Krishna Amavasya .
Published on Jan 02, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is  Krishna Amavasya . Mula Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:18 PM after which Purva Ashadha will start. Ganda Yoga will be in effect upto 09:43 AM after which Dhruva will start.  Chatushpada Karana will be in effect upto 01:52 PM, after which Nagava commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.

Sunrise: 07:14

 Sunset: 17:36 

Tithi: Krishna Amavasya

 Nakshatra: Mula (upto Mu PM), Purva Ashadha 

Yoga Vriddhi (upto 09:43 AM). Dhruva

Karana Chatushpada (upto 01:52 PM), Nagava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:46 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:09 PM to 02:50 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:18 PM to 05:36 PM

Moon sign Sagittarius

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Sunday, January 02, 2022
