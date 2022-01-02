Panchang January 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 2 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Krishna Amavasya . Mula Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:18 PM after which Purva Ashadha will start. Ganda Yoga will be in effect upto 09:43 AM after which Dhruva will start. Chatushpada Karana will be in effect upto 01:52 PM, after which Nagava commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.
Sunrise: 07:14
Sunset: 17:36
Tithi: Krishna Amavasya
Nakshatra: Mula (upto Mu PM), Purva Ashadha
Yoga Vriddhi (upto 09:43 AM). Dhruva
Karana Chatushpada (upto 01:52 PM), Nagava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:46 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:09 PM to 02:50 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:18 PM to 05:36 PM
Moon sign Sagittarius
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
