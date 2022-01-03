Panchang January 3: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Pratipada of Shukla upto 08:31 PM after which Dwitiya will start. Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 01:33 PM after which Uttara Ashadha will start. Vyaghata Yoga will be in effect after which Moon will transit over Sagittarius.

Sunrise: 07:14

Sunset: 17:37

Tithi: Shukla Pratipada (upto 08:31 PM), Dwitiya

Nakshatra: Purva Ashadha (upto 01:33 PM), Uttara Ashadha

Yoga Vyaghata

Karana Kinstughna (upto 10:15 AM), Bava (upto 08:31 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:05 PM to 12:46 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:09 PM to 02:51 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:32 AM to 09:50 AM

Moon sign Sagittarius (upto 06:52 PM), Capricorn

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 06:52 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces, After 06:52 PM: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus (upto 06:52 PM), Gemini (after 06:52 PM)

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

