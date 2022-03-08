Panchang March 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 8 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha. Krittika Nakshatra will start. Vaidhriti Yoga will be in effect . Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 11:27 AM, after which Taitila will transit over Aries upto 12:31 PM, after which Taurus will start.
Sunrise: 06:39
Sunset: 18:25
Tithi: Shukla Shashthi
Nakshatra: Krittika
Yoga Vaidhriti
Karana Kaulava (upto 11:27 AM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:17 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:29 PM to 04:57 PM
Moon sign Aries (upto 12:31 PM), Taurus
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Upto 12:31 PM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius; After 12:31 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 12:31 PM: Virgo; After 12:31 PM: Libra
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
