Panchang March 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha. Krittika Nakshatra will start. Vaidhriti Yoga will be in effect . Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 11:27 AM, after which Taitila will transit over Aries upto 12:31 PM, after which Taurus will start.

Sunrise: 06:39

Sunset: 18:25

Tithi: Shukla Shashthi

Nakshatra: Krittika

Yoga Vaidhriti

Karana Kaulava (upto 11:27 AM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:17 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:29 PM to 04:57 PM

Moon sign Aries (upto 12:31 PM), Taurus

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 12:31 PM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius; After 12:31 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 12:31 PM: Virgo; After 12:31 PM: Libra

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

