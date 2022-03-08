Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang March 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for March 8 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha. Krittika Nakshatra will start.
Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha. Krittika Nakshatra will start.
Published on Mar 08, 2022 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha. Krittika Nakshatra will start. Vaidhriti Yoga will be in effect . Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 11:27 AM, after which Taitila  will transit over Aries upto 12:31 PM, after which Taurus will start.

 

Sunrise: 06:39

 Sunset: 18:25

 Tithi: Shukla Shashthi 

Nakshatra: Krittika 

Yoga Vaidhriti

Karana Kaulava (upto 11:27 AM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:17 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:29 PM to 04:57 PM

Moon sign Aries (upto 12:31 PM), Taurus

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 12:31 PM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius; After 12:31 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 12:31 PM: Virgo; After 12:31 PM: Libra

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out