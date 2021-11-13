Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang November 13: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
  • Panchang for November 13 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Shukla Paksha .
Published on Nov 13, 2021 05:00 AM IST
Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Dashami of Shukla Paksha. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 03:25 PM after which Purva Bhadrapada. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 05:35 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.

 

Sunrise 6:42 AM

Sunset 5:28 PM

Moonrise 2:23 PM

Moonset 02:00 AM (Nov 14)

Tithi Dashami

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Shatabhisha (upto 03:25 PM), Purva Bhadrapada

Yoga Vyaghata

Karana Taitila (upto 05:35 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:24 AM to 10:44 AM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

