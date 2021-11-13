Panchang November 13: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 13 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Shukla Paksha. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 03:25 PM after which Purva Bhadrapada. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 05:35 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.
Sunrise 6:42 AM
Sunset 5:28 PM
Moonrise 2:23 PM
Moonset 02:00 AM (Nov 14)
Tithi Dashami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Shatabhisha (upto 03:25 PM), Purva Bhadrapada
Yoga Vyaghata
Karana Taitila (upto 05:35 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:24 AM to 10:44 AM
Moon sign Aquarius
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
