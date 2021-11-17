Panchang November 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha until 9:50 AM after which Chaturdashi will start. Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect up to 10:43 PM after which Ashwini Ashadha. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 9:50 AM, Garaja will cast its effect till 10:52 PM after which Aries will transit.

Sunrise 6:45 AM

Sunset 5:27 PM

Moonrise 4:22 PM

Moonset 5:38 AM (Nov 18)

Tithi Trayodashi (upto 9:50 AM), Chaturdashi

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Ashwini (upto 10:43 PM)

Yoga Vyatipata (upto 2:17 AM of Nov 18)

Karana Taitila (upto 9:50 AM), Garaja (upto 10:52 PM)

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:06 PM to 1:26 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

