Panchang November 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 17 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha until 9:50 AM after which Chaturdashi will start. Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect up to 10:43 PM after which Ashwini Ashadha. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 9:50 AM, Garaja will cast its effect till 10:52 PM after which Aries will transit.
Sunrise 6:45 AM
Sunset 5:27 PM
Moonrise 4:22 PM
Moonset 5:38 AM (Nov 18)
Tithi Trayodashi (upto 9:50 AM), Chaturdashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Ashwini (upto 10:43 PM)
Yoga Vyatipata (upto 2:17 AM of Nov 18)
Karana Taitila (upto 9:50 AM), Garaja (upto 10:52 PM)
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:06 PM to 1:26 PM
Moon sign Aries
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
