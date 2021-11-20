Panchang November 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 20 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Pratipada of Shukla Krishna until 05:04 PM after which Dwitiya will start. Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect. Karana Kaulava will cast its effect till 05:04 PM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.
Sunrise 6:48 AM
Sunset 5:26 PM
Moonrise 6:05 PM
Moonset 7:28 AM
Tithi Pratipada (upto 05:04 PM), Dwitiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Rohini
Yoga Shiva
Karana Kaulava (upto 05:04 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:45 AM to 12:28 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:27 AM to 10:47 AM
Moon sign Taurus
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Libra
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
