Panchang November 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Pratipada of Shukla Krishna until 05:04 PM after which Dwitiya will start. Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect. Karana Kaulava will cast its effect till 05:04 PM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise 6:48 AM

Sunset 5:26 PM

Moonrise 6:05 PM

Moonset 7:28 AM

Tithi Pratipada (upto 05:04 PM), Dwitiya

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Rohini

Yoga Shiva

Karana Kaulava (upto 05:04 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:45 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:27 AM to 10:47 AM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779