Panchang November 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for November 20 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Pratipada of Shukla Krishna until 05:04 PM after which Dwitiya will start.
Published on Nov 20, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Pratipada of Shukla Krishna until 05:04 PM after which Dwitiya will start. Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect.  Karana Kaulava will cast its effect till 05:04 PM,  after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise 6:48 AM

Sunset 5:26 PM

Moonrise 6:05 PM

Moonset 7:28 AM

Tithi Pratipada (upto 05:04 PM), Dwitiya

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Rohini

Yoga Shiva

Karana Kaulava (upto 05:04 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:45 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:27 AM to 10:47 AM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

sun signs astrology hindu calendar + 1 more
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 20, 2021
