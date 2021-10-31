Panchang, October 31: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dashami of Krishan Paksha until 2:27 pm after which Ekadashi will start. Nakshatra Magha will be in effect upto 1:17 pm after which Purva Phalguni will be in effect the whole day. Brahma Yoga to remain the whole day. Karan Vishti will cast its effect till 2:27 pm AM after which Bava will start. Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise 6:32 AM

Sunset 5:37 PM

Moonrise 02:28 AM (Nov 01)

Moonset 2:59 PM

Tithi Dashami (upto 02:27 PM), Ekadashi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Magha (upto 01:17 PM), Purva Phalguni

Yoga Brahma

Karana Vishti (upto 02:27 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:14 PM to 05:37 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

