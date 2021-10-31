Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang, October 31: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang, October 31: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for October 30 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Krishan Paksha until 2:27 pm after which Ekadashi will start.
Today is Dashami of Krishan Paksha until 2:27 pm after which Ekadashi will start.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Dashami of Krishan Paksha until 2:27 pm after which Ekadashi will start. Nakshatra Magha will be in effect upto 1:17 pm after which Purva Phalguni will be in effect the whole day. Brahma Yoga to remain the whole day. Karan Vishti will cast its effect till 2:27 pm AM after which Bava will start. Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise 6:32 AM

Sunset 5:37 PM

Moonrise 02:28 AM (Nov 01)

Moonset 2:59 PM

Tithi Dashami (upto 02:27 PM), Ekadashi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Magha (upto 01:17 PM), Purva Phalguni

Yoga Brahma

Karana Vishti (upto 02:27 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:14 PM to 05:37 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology hindu calendar horoscope horoscope today + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out