Weekly Horoscope Pisces, November 19-25, 2023 predicts family chaos

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You have an outstanding personality Stay happy in your love life by settling all existing issues. Be sincere at the job and ensure you complete the tasks. Financially you are good. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, November 19- 25, 2023 :Both wealth and health are good this week.

Stay away from arguments of all sorts in the love life. Consider every challenge as an opportunity at the workplace to prove your mettle. Both wealth and health are good this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Minor tussles in the relationship will exist and you need to resolve them before things go out of hand. Stay calm even during discussions. Despite your partner trying to provoke you, do not lose your temper which otherwise will complicate affairs. Your ex-flame can be a reason for the trouble and it is good to give up the previous relationship to keep the existing one intact. Females may feel the interference of the partner’s family is beyond the limit.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Despite the challenges at the workplace, your performance will win accolades from the management and clients. You may launch a new project or can be a part of one this week. Some Pisces natives will see opportunities to relocate abroad for jobs. Students will also see their chances of getting admission abroad getting brighter. New partnerships will bring in extra funds for plans. However, before you sign a deal with new partners, ensure you are making the right decision.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issues will be there. Minor troubles may exist but they won’t impact the routine life. You are good at repairing the house or even buying electronic devices. You may also settle a property dispute with a sibling. Consider financially helping a sibling this week. However, avoid major investments including in speculative business.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful when you develop chest pain. Some Pisces natives may require medical attention in the first half of the week. The natives suffering from blood sugar problems and lung-related issues need to monitor their health carefully. Minor cuts and bruises may happen to Pisces juniors. Go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

