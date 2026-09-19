Nagpur, Drought-like situation has developed in several Maharashtra districts and the issue was discussed thoroughly in the cabinet, after which ministers were instructed to carry out preliminary assessment in their respective areas and make preparedness arrangements, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.A break in rains had caused damage to standing crops, he told reporters. Drought-like situation in several Maharashtra districts, ministers told to conduct assessments: CM

"In the cabinet meeting, ministers discussed this carefully. I have instructed them to carry out preliminary assessment in their districts and make preparedness arrangements. I think within the next week we will complete preliminary review. After that we will conduct official crop surveys and provide immediate assistance," the CM said.

Loan waiver work was also underway, with three lists being issued, he added.

"I have ordered that the remaining lists be completely quickly. Urgent assistance that farmers need will be provided by the government. Drinking water and fodder arrangements will be made," the CM informed.

Knowing that a crisis triggered by El Nino was likely, the state government launched the 'Vairan' development programme, under which fodder shortage is being addressed, the CM said.

"We have also arranged for farmers to receive additional electricity in the evenings. We are now supplying extra power across regions," he added.

Fadnavis exuded confidence that a slew of measures being implemented by his government would provide respite to the state's farmers.

As per the India Meteorological Department, India was entirely covered by the southwest monsoon on July 9 after its onset over Kerala on June 4.

The country is facing a nationwide rainfall deficit of 15 per cent between June 4 and September 19, according to IMD data.

Currently, the worst affected region is the Southern Peninsula, where the deficit is 29 per cent.

Maharashtra is part of this peninsula.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.