Nanded, Sept 19 Low rainfall and prolonged dry spells have affected crops across 76 tehsils in Marathwada region and created the possibility of fodder and drinking water shortages, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said on Saturday. Possibility of fodder and drinking water shortages in parts of Marathwada due to low rainfall: Minister

He said the state government is committed to extending maximum possible financial assistance and compensation to farmers affected by crop losses amid the drought-like situation prevailing in parts of the Marathwada region.

He reviewed the drought-like situation in all eight districts of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar revenue division at a meeting held at the Nanded collectorate.

The agriculture minister directed the administration to complete pre-harvest crop-cutting experiments promptly and accurately so that maximum eligible farmers could benefit from crop insurance.

"Low rainfall and prolonged dry spells affected crops across 76 tehsils in Marathwada, besides creating a possibility of fodder and drinking water shortages," Bharne said.

He said the administration should deal with farmers sensitively, understand their problems and address their concerns.

"The government is responsible for providing financial support to farmers," he added.

He directed officials to make adequate arrangements for drinking water, fodder and uninterrupted power supply in rural areas.

The minister said 56 lakh farmers in Maharashtra would receive loan waivers amounting to ₹40,385 crore.

During the meeting, officials were instructed to assist farmers in resolving difficulties related to the process.

"The third list of beneficiaries has already been released, while remaining eligible farmers will receive loan waivers in phases after rectification of pending discrepancies. Banks were also directed to extend fresh credit to farmers whose loans had been waived and display the loan-waiver beneficiary lists at their respective branches," Bharne added.

The minister cautioned farmers and citizens against believing rumours or unverified reports regarding lists of drought-affected villages circulating on social media.

He said the issue of insurance coverage based on satellite data would be urgently brought to the notice of the Union government.

Minister of State for Energy, Water Supply and Sanitation Meghna Bordikar said there was currently no shortage of electricity in Maharashtra and steps would be taken to ensure that no district faced load-shedding.

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