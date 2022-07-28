Weekly Panchang July 29-4th August'22: Transit, Auspicious Muhuratas & Festivals

This week, an important transit that will take place is retrogression of Jupiter. Jupiter is currently placed in Pisces sign and in backward motion, it will have additional momentum which will bring about a positive change in the lives of all zodiac signs. Mercury – the planet of business and communication – will also move to the royal sign of Leo and will bring about major gains. Talking about auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying a vehicle or property this week as favourable timelines are available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing or registering property is available this week on July 29 (09:47 AM to 05:41 AM, July 30)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is available on August 3 (05:43 AM to 05:40 AM, Aug 04)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter gets retrograde in Pisces on July 29, Friday, at 02:06 AM

Venus enters Punarvasu nakshatra on July 30, Saturday, at 12:13 AM

Mercury enters Leo sign on August 1, Monday, at 03:51 AM

Sun enters Ashlesha nakshatra on August 3, Wednesday, at 9:51 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Hariyali Teej (Sunday, July 31): Hariyali Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Hariyali Teej falls during Sawan month which is the holy month to observe various fasts devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Vinayaka Chaturthi (Monday, August 1): The Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi during Bhadrapada month is known as Ganesha Chaturthi.

Nag Panchami (Tuesday, August 2): Shukla Paksha Panchami during Sawan month is observed as Nag Panchami. Women worship Nag Devta and offer milk to snakes on this day.

Skanda Sasthi (Wednesday, August 3): Sashti Tithi is dedicated to Lord Skanda. Devotees keep fast during Shukla Paksha Sashti day. Lord Skanda is son of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In south India, Skanda is considered as the younger brother of Lord Ganesha while in north India Skanda is considered as the elder brother of Lord Ganesha.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 29: 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM

July 30: 09:04 AM to 10:46 AM

July 31: 05:31 PM to 07:13 PM

August 1: 07:24 AM to 09:05 AM

August 2: 03:49 PM to 05:30 PM

August 3: 12:27 PM to 02:08 PM

August 4: 02:08 PM to 03:49 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

