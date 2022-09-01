Weekly Panchang September 2-8: Transits, Auspicious Muhurat & Festivals

This week, the festival of Onam will be celebrated on September 8. No major planetary transit will take place. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying property and vehicle this week as favourable muhuratas are available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing property this week is available on August 2 (05:59 AM to 06:00 AM, Sep 03)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is available on August 8 (06:02 AM to 09:02 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Jupiter at a 180-degree angle (opposition) on September 3, Saturday, at 7:16 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana (Saturday, September 3): Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is a Maharashtrian festival celebrated mostly among the people of Marathi community.

Mahalakshmi Vrat (Saturday, September 3): Mahalakshmi Vrat begins on Shukla Ashtami during Bhadrapada month which comes after four days of Ganesha Chaturthi. The fasting is done to appease and seek blessing of Mahalakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Radha Ashtami (Sunday, September 4): It is commemorated as birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, the consort of Lord Krishna. It falls on Ashtami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

Vamana Jayanti (Wednesday, September 7): It is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the Vamana Avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is observed on the Dwadashi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha.

Onam (Thursday, September 8): Onam is a Hindu festival celebrated by the people of Kerala. Onam is Malayali festival which is celebrated by native speakers of Malayalam. Onam celebrates the Asura King Mahabali's annual visit from Patala (the underworld). On Thiruvonam day, Asura King Mahabali is believed to visit every Malayali home and meet his people.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 2: 10:45 AM to 12:21 PM

September 3: 09:10 AM to 10:45 AM

September 4: 05:05 PM to 06:39 PM

September 5: 07:36 AM to 09:10 AM

September 6: 03:28 PM to 05:03 PM

September 7: 12:19 PM to 01:53 PM

September 8: 01:53 PM to 03:27 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

