Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Jan 10

Today, Moon will be placed in Aries sign (ruled by Mars) after 8:50 am. It will be positioned in Ashwini nakshatra (ruled by Ketu) after 8:50 am. Ashtami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 12:24 pm and Navami tithi post that. You should plan to undertake most business decisions and work-execution before 12:24 pm, and post that focus on work involving litigation and competition.

Those of you with Aries, Taurus, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius moon sign will have a fortunate day with respect to financial dealings.

Gemini, Libra and Capricorn moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces moon sign people are advised to not take any undue risks today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 3 pm to 5 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 9:55 am to 11:10 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 11:10 am to 12:20 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:45 pm to 3 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 8:35 am to 9:53 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 09:35 am to 11:45 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4 pm to 5:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

