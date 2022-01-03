Home / Astrology / Your Fortune Today / Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Jan 3
your fortune today

Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Jan 3

  • Pratipada tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 8:31 pm which is auspicious for undertaking important decisions relating to government, finance, investment and traveling.
Those of you with Aries, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius and Capricorn moon sign will have an auspicious day and luck will be on your side today.
Those of you with Aries, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius and Capricorn moon sign will have an auspicious day and luck will be on your side today.
Published on Jan 03, 2022 03:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today, Moon will be placed in Sagittarius sign (ruled by Jupiter) till 6:52 pm. It will be positioned in Purva Ashadha nakshatra (ruled by Venus) upto 1:33 pm, and in Uttara Ashadha nakshatra (ruled by Sun) post that. Pratipada tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 8:31 pm which is auspicious for undertaking important decisions relating to government, finance, investment and traveling.

Those of you with Aries, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius and Capricorn moon sign will have an auspicious day and luck will be on your side today.

Gemini, Virgo and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those of you having Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces moon sign need to exercise restraint in their activities and plan for the future.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 9:55 am to 11:05 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 11:10 am to 12:20 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:45 pm to 3 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 8:34 am to 9:51 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:55 am to 11:20 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:25 pm to 1:40 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4 pm to 5:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

 

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology horoscope today sun signs + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out