Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 1

Today, Moon is placed in Cancer sign. It will be positioned in Pushya nakshatra (owned by Saturn). Dashami tithi of Krishna paksha will be prevalent. This is an auspicious day for activities relating to travel, sale and purchase of conveyance or property, government works and installation and fittings.

Today, those of you with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo and Scorpion moon sign will have a fulfilling day. Aim to successfully execute every task today.

Those of you with Aries, Leo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces moon sign will have a mixed day. You can plan your day as per the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Gemini and Sagittarius moon sign should be careful in both planning and execution.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9 am to 10:40 am or 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12:10 pm to 1:30 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 1:40 pm to 3 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 6:20 am to 7:40 am or 4:35 pm to 6 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 10:41 am to 12:09 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Gemini and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:15 pm to 1:25 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 3:10 pm to 4:30 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 7:45 am to 9 am and 1 pm to 1:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email:info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779