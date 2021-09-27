Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 27

Today, Moon is placed in Taurus sign. It will be positioned in Rohini nakshatra (owned by Moon) till 5:42 pm and in Mrigashira nakshatra (owned by Mars) after that. Shashthi tithi of Krishna paksha will be prevalent till 3:43 pm, after which Saptami tithi will be in vogue. Both of them are favourable for carrying out auspicious tasks such as those relating to new partnerships, entering into a new house and sale or purchase of property.

Today, Gemini, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces can consider themselves lucky. All of their tasks shall be completed on time.

Those of you with Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius moon sign will have a mixed day. You can plan your day as per the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Aries, Libra and Sagittarius moon sign need to stay watchful and go slow.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 3:09 pm to 4:38 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 9:15 am to 10:40 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 10:45 am to 12:10 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:40 pm to 3:09 pm or 6:10 pm to 7:30 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 7:44 am to 9:15 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Libra and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:30 am to 10:40 am and 11:45 am to 12:30 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:15 pm to 1:30 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4:45 pm to 6 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email:info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779