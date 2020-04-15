Beautiful at home

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 14:47 IST

While the lockdown period is a necessity given the current pandemic-ridden state we are in, and it has provided us all with ample of me time - to do stuff like catch up on reading, cooking, painting, and other hobbies – let’s accept that we do miss our routine trips to the salon for our regular dose of cleansing, facials and waxing.

Plus, the onset of an early summer, which isn’t much to our surrise in a city like Mumbai – makes it much worse for our skin and hair. Although we don’t have to face the onslaught of dirt, grime and pollution that we otherwise encounter on a daily basis, staying at home has its cons too. It’s a psychological thing - we feel that because we aren’t going out, we’re all good. But the humidity does play its part, and quite well at that.

So, in an attempt to end those beauty woes, we speak to beauty experts and hair stylists to dish out some easy ways to groom at home.

Hair: While we aptly maintain hair and scalp hygiene by shampooing and conditioning our hair, here are a few home remedies, with ingredients that are easily available in your pantry, that one can try:

1.Make a paste of egg, honey, olive or coconut oil, apply it to your hair and wash it after 15 to 20 minutes. This will reduce hair fall and improve hair growth

2.Ally coffee powder on scalp after shampooing, and massage along the length of your hair. Let it settle for 20min and then rinse with lukewarm water. This will stimulate hair growth.

Singer Dua Lipa wearing a face mask with Anwar Hadid ( Photo: instagram/dualipa )

Skin: Cleansing, toning and moisturising once in 15 days is quite effective but here are a few remedies to get that radiant glow on your face and keep your body supple:

1. Mash a ripe banana and massage the skin with the pulp. Banana contains moisture, potassium and vitamins E and C, which are responsible for promoting clear ski.

2. Mix oatmeal, honey and raw milk and apply to your face. Gently massage and leave it on for about 10 minutes. Oatmeal has both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that removes dead skin cells and coupled with antibacterial honey, it’s a true skin-soothing treat.

3. Make a quick and easy face mask using aloe vera gel and grated cucumber. Rinse after 15 minutes.

4. When it comes to body care, target each area individually as the skin varies. For thicker skin on your elbows and knees, apply lemon juice and sugar scrub to reduce pigmentation and to make them softer. For the rest of your body, whip up a scrub with honey and sugar. Apply it evenly by cutting a tomato in half and using it as a loofah.

Feet:

With no hopes for a pedicure at a salon, try this DIY feet care mask to hydrate your feet. After your shower, massage your feet with petroleum jelly for five minutes. Apply a bit of cuticle oil on your toenails. Top it off with some more petroleum jelly and wrap your feet with cling film. Leave it on for three hours so that the jelly gets absorbed well into your skin.

(With inputs from Jay Kishan Pawar, master barber and trainer, Truefitt and Hill; Megha Asher, founder, Juicy Chemistry; Sana Dhanani, founder and managing director, The White Door India and Nandeeta Manchandaa, founder, Enns Closet)