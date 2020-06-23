e-paper
322 fresh Covid-19 cases in Karnataka

According to the State Health Department, the total number of positive cases has mounted to 9,721 and 150 deaths. 6,004 people have been discharged so far.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 23, 2020 21:37 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Bengaluru
According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,011 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. (PTI)
         

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 322 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 8 deaths.

With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,011 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country.

