Home / Bengaluru / Another COVID-19 death reported in Karnataka, toll rises to 6

Another COVID-19 death reported in Karnataka, toll rises to 6

According to a senior official in that district, the patient was admitted to a designated hospital a few days ago with severe respiratory problems.

bengaluru Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Social activists distribute masks in wake of the deadly coronavirus, at a metro station in Bengaluru.
Social activists distribute masks in wake of the deadly coronavirus, at a metro station in Bengaluru. (PTI)
         

An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems died of cardiac arrest in Gadag district early on Thursday, taking the toll in Karnataka to six, district officials said.

On April 6, test reports confirmed that she was infected with COVID-19. At 12.55 am on Thursday she died of cardiac arrest.” With this, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 reached six in the state, whereas the total positive cases as on Wednesday evening stood at 181.

