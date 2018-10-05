Newly-elected Bengaluru deputy mayor dies of cardiac arrest

Deputy mayor of Bengaluru Rameela Umashankar died here on Friday due to a cardiac arrest, barely a week after being elected to the post, family sources said.

Forty-four-year old Rameela was rushed to a hospital after she complained of severe chest pain at about 12.45 am but died without responding to treatment, they said.

The JD(S) corporator from Kaveripura in Bengaluru is survived by her husband D Umashankar and two children.

Rameela was elected deputy mayor on September 28. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy condoled her death.

“My heartfelt condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace. Pray the Almighty gives courage and strength to the family to bear this loss. #RameelaUmashankar #RIP,” he tweeted.

The chief minister said she was a dedicated social worker and had participated in the Namma Metro flagging off event on Thursday.

“She had actively participated with us at the Namma Metro flagging off event just yesterday. She was a dedicated social worker and committed party worker. It’s shocking to learn that she is no more with us,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 11:06 IST