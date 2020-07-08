e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Bengaluru man insists on institutional quarantine for wife returning from Punjab

Bengaluru man insists on institutional quarantine for wife returning from Punjab

The incident took place in Varthur police station limits. The man did not open the door of the house even as his wife continued to knock, police said.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 08, 2020 12:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
After police intervention, the man allowed his wife into the home.
After police intervention, the man allowed his wife into the home.(PTI)
         

Amid coronavirus outbreak, a man insisted that his wife should go in for institutional quarantine instead of returning home, police said. The woman had recently returned from Punjab.

After police intervention, the man allowed his wife into the home.

The incident took place in Varthur police station limits. The man did not open the door of the house even as his wife continued to knock, police said.

The woman tried to convince him but when the husband did not open the door, she called the women helpline and police.

Police and health department staff reached the spot and convinced him about new guidelines and quarantine norms of the Karnataka government, police said.

As per revised quarantine norms issued by the Karnataka government on July 6, persons coming from other states to Karnataka, including Maharashtra, shall be placed in 14 days home quarantine.

