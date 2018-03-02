BJP launches ‘save Bengaluru march’ in run-up to Karnataka polls

The BJP took out a Bengaluru Rakshisi Padayatra (save Bengaluru march) in the city on Friday, around two months before the state assembly elections are slated to be held in April-May.

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ananth Kumar and DV Sadananada Gowda formally launched the march by paying their respects to the statue of city “founder” Kempegowda along with local party leaders R Ashoka and Suresh Kumar.

Addressing mediapersons, Ananthkumar said the Congress has turned the country’s information technology capital into a “garbage and crime capital”. “Under the Siddaramaiah government, Bengaluru has been brought on a par with Bihar under Lalu Prasad Yadav. This is why we have launched a campaign to save the city,” he added.

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ananth Kumar and DV Sadananda Gowda pay their respects to the statue of Kempegowda, hailed as the founder of Bengaluru. (HT Photo)

Bengaluru accounts for 28 of Karnataka’s 224 assembly seats, of which the Congress won 13 in the 2013 elections.

In his response to the BJP’s allegations, Bengaluru development minister KJ George pointed out that allocations for the city have greatly increased under the Congress government. “The BJP, which governed the state from 2008-13, released Rs 4,254 crore in funds to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The Congress government, on the other hand, has allocated Rs 12,500 crore to the civic body,” he said.

George also cited data from the National Crime Records Bureau to describe Karnataka as the safest city in South India. “Karnataka has seen the best governance – without any corruption – under the Congress government’s five year-rule. And yet, all we get from the opposition are allegations and innuendoes.”