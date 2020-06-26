Congress accuses BJP-led Karnataka govt of ‘failing’ to manage Covid-19 situation in state

bengaluru

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:10 IST

With the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, Opposition Congress on Friday accused the Karnataka government of ‘failing’ to manage the Covid-19 situation in the state.

It also urged the state government to call a legislature session to discuss the situation arising out of coronavirus and bring out a white paper in this connection.

“The government implemented the lockdown untimely which destroyed both the health of the people and also the economy as they did not take strict precautionary measures.

Because they did not take strict measures the infections are increasing,” Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said both the central and state governments have ‘failed’ to check Covid-19.

The number of infections in Karnataka which stood at 3,408 as of June 1 had crossed the 10,500 mark on Thursday with the capital city topping the districts in the infection count.

Responding to a question regarding imposing lockdown in the city, Siddaramaiah said the government had called Bengaluru MLAs for a meeting and our MLAs have shared their opinion.

“The lockdown should have been imposed now as cases are increasing now and according to experts it will increase till September.

They should have imposed lock down now, instead they did it then- it was untimely,” he said.

Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday called a meeting of MLAs and MPs of all parties from the city to discuss measures to control the spread of virus.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar too alleged that the government has failed in tackling the crisis and was not sharing information with the opposition.

“We have said call the assembly, discuss, take our advice and come out with a white paper.

We have urged to call a special session for this, but the government is not considering anything,” he said in response to a question.

Noting that the government has failed at all levels, Shivakumar said, they should have taken measures to protect the health of the people, they had 2.5 to 3 months time during the shutdown, without doing anything at that time, now when the cases are rising they have called our MLAs for meeting.

Asked about implementing lockdown in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said our MLAs from the capital city have attended the meeting, we had left it to their discretion to take the decision and give a message to the government.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said all efforts would be made to control the spread of coronavirus in the city and there will be no fresh lockdown, as he asserted that improving the economic situation of the state is also equally important.