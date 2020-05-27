e-paper
Covid-19 cases in Karnataka near 2,500-mark, death toll at 45

Covid-19 cases in Karnataka near 2,500-mark, death toll at 45

Of the 122 new cases, 108 are returnees from neighbouring Maharashtra, three from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi.

bengaluru Updated: May 27, 2020 14:46 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India
There are 1,596 active coronavirus cases in the state, the health department said in its mid-day bulletin.
There are 1,596 active coronavirus cases in the state, the health department said in its mid-day bulletin.(PTI file photo)
         

A 69-year-old woman from Yadgiri became the 45th Covid-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where 122 fresh cases have been reported, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,405, the health department said on Wednesday.

With 45 deaths and 762 discharges, there are 1,596 active coronavirus cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin.

It said, the deceased woman, a returnee from Maharashtra was brought dead to designated hospital in Yadgiri on May 20 and tested positive for Covid-19.

Fourteen patients have been discharged in the state so far on Wednesday.

Of the 122 new cases, 108 are returnees from neighbouring Maharashtra, three from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi.

While two are returnees from foreign countries- one each from UAE and Nepal.

Remaining four cases are contact of patients earlier tested positive.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Kalaburagi accounted for 28, Yadgiri 16, Hassan 15, Bidar 13, Dakshina Kannada 11, Udupi 9, Bengaluru Urban 6, five each from Uttara Kannada and Raichur, Belagavi 4, Chikkamagaluru 3, two each from Bengaluru Rural and Vijayapura, and one each from Ballari, Mandya and Tumakuru.

