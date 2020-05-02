e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Covid-19 lockdown: Around 1400 migrants sent from Karnataka's Hubli via buses to neighbouring districts

Covid-19 lockdown: Around 1400 migrants sent from Karnataka’s Hubli via buses to neighbouring districts

20 persons were to accommodated in a bus while maintaining social distancing, Dr Purushottam, Nodal Officer, Covid-19 task force said.

bengaluru Updated: May 02, 2020 07:06 IST
Asian News International
Hubli (Karnataka)
Buses seen at Kashmiri Gate ISBT – to retrieve stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan during lockdown in New Delhi.
Buses seen at Kashmiri Gate ISBT – to retrieve stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan during lockdown in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
         

Around 1400 migrant workers from neighbouring districts, working at brick manufacturing factories in Hubli were sent to their respective districts on buses, amid coronavirus lockdown on Friday.

Dr Purushottam, Nodal Officer, Covid-19 task force said, “Total 1473 labourers from eight neighbouring districts, working in the brick manufacturing units of our district were sent by 74 buses. 876 labourers are from Kalburgi where we are sending 44 buses, 350 labourers are from Vijaypura where we are sending 27 buses.”

He continued saying that 20 persons will be accommodated in a bus while maintaining social distancing.

“Before the labourers boarded, the buses were disinfected. NWKRTC officials took a special interest in doing so. The District Collector has written letters to the concerned DCs regarding shifting of labourers in every bus, one Nodal Officer will handover them to the local officials,” Dr Purushottam added.

On Friday, the buses were sent to seven districts and one bus will be sent today.

