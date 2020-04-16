e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Covid-19: One more death in Karnataka, toll rises to 13

Covid-19: One more death in Karnataka, toll rises to 13

The elderly patient from Bengaluru, who was coronavirus positive died on April 15 at Victoria Hospital in the city, officials said.

bengaluru Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
A 80-year old woman in Belagavi and a 65-year old man from Chikkaballapura had also died on Wednesday.
A 80-year old woman in Belagavi and a 65-year old man from Chikkaballapura had also died on Wednesday. (ANI file photo )
         

A 66-year old man from the city, became the thirteenth Covid-19 related fatality in Karnataka, Health Department officials said on Thursday.

The elderly patient from Bengaluru, who was coronavirus positive died on April 15 at Victoria Hospital in the city, officials said.

“He was referred from a private hospital and was admitted in Victoria Hospital and was on ventilator support since April 10,” they added.

A 80-year old woman in Belagavi and a 65-year old man from Chikkaballapura had also died on Wednesday.

tags
top news
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
6,50,000 Covid-19 test kits from China set to arrive in India today
6,50,000 Covid-19 test kits from China set to arrive in India today
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 +ve in Delhi, 72 families quarantined
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 +ve in Delhi, 72 families quarantined
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Did coronavirus originate from China? Trump says US investigating
Did coronavirus originate from China? Trump says US investigating
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
VW reveals Polo-based crossover Nivus in Brazil, may bring it to India
VW reveals Polo-based crossover Nivus in Brazil, may bring it to India
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india news