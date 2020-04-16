Covid-19: One more death in Karnataka, toll rises to 13

bengaluru

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:42 IST

A 66-year old man from the city, became the thirteenth Covid-19 related fatality in Karnataka, Health Department officials said on Thursday.

The elderly patient from Bengaluru, who was coronavirus positive died on April 15 at Victoria Hospital in the city, officials said.

“He was referred from a private hospital and was admitted in Victoria Hospital and was on ventilator support since April 10,” they added.

A 80-year old woman in Belagavi and a 65-year old man from Chikkaballapura had also died on Wednesday.