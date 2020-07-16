Dakshina Kannada observes Covid lockdown, relaxation from 8-11 am for essentials

bengaluru

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:56 IST

Streets in Mangaluru wore a deserted look as the city woke up to the first morning of the seven-day lockdown on Thursday.

The lockdown is being observed after the state government announced it as a necessary step to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The week-long total shutdown came into effect in the Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district from 8 pm on July 15 till 5 am on July 22.

The state government allowed relaxation between 8am to 11 am for purchasing of essential commodities. A slight rush was observed during the hours of the relaxation.

Karnataka has so far reported 47,253 positive Covid-19 cases, including 27,859 active cases and 18,466 recoveries.

So far, 928 people have lost their lives due to the infectious virus in the state.