e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Fire in HAL premises in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

Fire in HAL premises in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The entire area was cordoned off and fire isolated. No casualties are reported, they added.

bengaluru Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Magnesium scrap stockpile caught fire in HAL, Bengaluru.
Magnesium scrap stockpile caught fire in HAL, Bengaluru. (ANI/Twitter)
         

A major fire broke out at the Hindustan Aeronauticals Ltd (HAL) premises near here on Wednesday even as the fire fighters toiled hard to extinguish it.

According to police, the chemical fire was noticed at about 9 am and within half-an-hour there were raging flames billowing thick smoke.

Soon the fire tenders rushed to the spot.

However, till afternoon it could not be controlled.

The magnesium scrap stockpile had caught fire, they said.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The entire area was cordoned off and fire isolated. No casualties are reported, they added.

Later, in a statement, the HAL said the blaze erupted in the scrap yard of its forge and foundry division.

“The scrap included magnesium metal. The fire has now been contained by dry chemical fire extinguishers.

There is no damage to any property and no casualty reported due to the fire. An investigation is on,” he added.

tags
top news
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Punjab extends curfew for 2 weeks, shops to open for 4 hours every day
Punjab extends curfew for 2 weeks, shops to open for 4 hours every day
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Maruti, Hyundai will resume production in May but with lower capacity: Report
Maruti, Hyundai will resume production in May but with lower capacity: Report
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper