Fire in HAL premises in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:09 IST

A major fire broke out at the Hindustan Aeronauticals Ltd (HAL) premises near here on Wednesday even as the fire fighters toiled hard to extinguish it.

According to police, the chemical fire was noticed at about 9 am and within half-an-hour there were raging flames billowing thick smoke.

Soon the fire tenders rushed to the spot.

However, till afternoon it could not be controlled.

The magnesium scrap stockpile had caught fire, they said.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The entire area was cordoned off and fire isolated. No casualties are reported, they added.

Later, in a statement, the HAL said the blaze erupted in the scrap yard of its forge and foundry division.

“The scrap included magnesium metal. The fire has now been contained by dry chemical fire extinguishers.

There is no damage to any property and no casualty reported due to the fire. An investigation is on,” he added.