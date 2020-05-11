Karnataka CM to discuss Covid-19 issues in state with PM Modi

bengaluru

Amid pressure from the opposition to seek a special Covid-19 economic package from the Centre, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said he will discuss all issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and put forth the state’s stand.

“As Chief Minister of the state, I would clearly state our stand and suggest what needs to be done to the Prime Minister during the meeting,” Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Asked whether he will seek any package, he merely said, “I will discuss about everything.” With the focus on boosting economic activities amid a graded exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of various states via video conference later on Monday.

This will be his fifth interaction with the chief ministers after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Demanding that Covid-19 be declared a national disaster, a delegation of opposition parties led by leader of opposition Siddaramaiah that met Yediyurappa on Friday had asked the state government to pressurise the Centre to provide it a Rs 50,000 crore special economic package to help those in distress due to the lockdown induced by the pandemic.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too on Monday asked Yediyurappa to urge Modi to announce ‘COVID package’ for the state.

He said people, industrialists and parliamentarians have generously contributed towards PM Cares fund for the fight against the coronavirus and Yediyurappa should remind Modi about lack of financial assistance from the centre to face Covid-19.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss with Chief Ministers of various states regarding coronavirus control and lockdown.

In this meeting state CM B S Yediyurappa will also be present...he should urge Modi to give special COVID package for the state,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Sating that the numbers reflect that Covid-19 is increasing in the state, Kumaraswamy said along with tightening medical measures, financial compensation need to be given to those who have faced losses.

“A big state like Karnataka that contributes hugely to the centre by collecting taxes, should get package,” he said.

During the meeting along with COVID package, Yediyurappa should also ask about GST amount,drought and flood relief amount that are pending, he said.

Due to lockdown the state is facing financial distress and if there is no adequate assistance from the centre, controlling Covid-19 will be difficult,the JDS leader added.