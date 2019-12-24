e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s security breached in Kerala by left activists

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s security breached in Kerala by left activists

The protestors also hit the bonnet of the SUV in which Yediyurappa was seated with flag poles and shouted slogans against the police firing in Mangaluru last week that killed two people during violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

bengaluru Updated: Dec 24, 2019 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kannur: Police detain DYFI activists who blocked Karnataka Chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s vehicle during a protest in Kannur(PTI Photo)
         

Ruling CPI(M)’s youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), blocked Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s convoy in North Kerala’s Kannur while he was on a temple trip on Tuesday. 22 people were arrested for the alleged breach of Z-plus security enjoyed by the BJP leader.

Yediyurappa was on a two-day visit to Kerala to offer prayers at Sree Padmanabha Swami temple in Thiruvananthapuram and Rajarajeswara shrine in Kannur. A video released by the BJP shows at least 25 activists chasing his convoy and attempting to stop it while asking Yediyurappa to go back.

The protestors also hit the bonnet of the SUV in which Yediyurappa was seated with flag poles and shouted slogans against the police firing in Mangaluru last week that killed two people during violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. The convoy had to stop for a few seconds before police overpowered the protestors and cleared the route.

BJP alleged the attack was planned and Yediyurappa said protests during a religious trip were done in a bad taste.

“It seems a planned protest. I am not blaming the whole state for the handiwork of some. I came here for ‘darshan’ in few temples. Such acts will dent the name of the God’s Own Country,” he tweeted.

Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje, who was with the CM, said the attack “exposed poor law and order situation in Kerala.” She said it was “a planned attack” in Kerala CM’s own district.

“The state government failed to give him protection. It is a serious lapse,” she said.

Kannur Superintendent of police Prateesh Kumar confirmed the incident and said 22 persons were arrested for the breach.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM was also shown black flags outside the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by Youth Congress activists. Three workers were later arrested, police said.

The BJP Kerala unit also condemned protest against the Karnataka CM.

